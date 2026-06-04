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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 14:14 Uhr
167 Leser
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Honeycomb Insurance Raises $40M to Accelerate its Rise to Category Leadership in Commercial Real Estate Insurance

The financing round led by Zeev Ventures brings AI-native Honeycomb to $95M in total funding, as Honeycomb proves precision underwriting at scale, insures over $100B in assets, widens its product offerings, and expands across the U.S

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Honeycomb Insurance, a fast-growing digital insurer specializing in apartment buildings and condo associations, announced today that it has raised an additional $40 million in funding. The round was led by Zeev Ventures, with participation from existing investors Ibex Investors, and new investors Peakline, Alpha Partners, Meitar Partners, Practical VC, and former San Francisco 49ers NFL champion Harris Barton. This brings Honeycomb's total funding to date to $95 million. The new capital will be used to accelerate geographical coverage, improve agent-facing tools, expand product offerings, and further enhance Honeycomb's proprietary AI-driven underwriting platform.

Over the past year, Honeycomb has continued to strengthen its position as a rising force in the real estate insurance market. The company generated Gross Written Premium (GWP) of $275 million exiting 2025, expanded into additional states, broadened its product portfolio, and increased total insured value (TIV) across its platform.

The commercial property insurance market continues to evolve, creating increasing demand for insurers that can assess risk with greater precision and flexibility. Honeycomb has built its platform around AI-driven underwriting and proprietary risk models that evaluate properties at the individual building level, allowing the company to price risk with a level of sophistication that traditional approaches often cannot match. This ability to assess properties granularly and dynamically has helped Honeycomb scale across both changing market conditions and complex risk environments.

Traditional insurers rely on manual underwriting and broad guidelines, which can lead to properties being overlooked, grouped too broadly, or mispriced. Honeycomb takes a fundamentally different approach. The platform ingests hundreds of structured and unstructured data points per property - from geospatial and environmental datasets to building characteristics and historical performance, and uses proprietary AI models and high-resolution imagery to evaluate each risk individually. The result: competitive coverage for quality, well-maintained buildings that other carriers overlook, regardless of building age.

"We are building Honeycomb to be the category leader in commercial real estate insurance," said Itai Ben-Zaken, co-founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "We didn't add AI to a legacy offering. Our platform is centered on proprietary data and AI models to underwrite each property individually, with competitive and fair pricing and terms. This funding accelerates our expansion into new states and new product lines as we move toward that goal."

This technology advantage has enabled Honeycomb to scale across more than 20 states while maintaining underwriting, operational, and financial discipline, a rare combination in a market where rapid growth has often come at the expense of profitability. The company's AI-native infrastructure enables it to adjust exposure dynamically, manage catastrophe concentration, and provide coverage with precision.

"Honeycomb has built something I rarely see - an insurance company that has scaled rapidly while maintaining a lean operation," said Oren Zeev, Founding Partner of Zeev Ventures. "That combination is exceptionally rare in insurance, and it reflects the strength of both the team and the technology. The commercial property market is massive, underserved by legacy carriers, and Honeycomb is uniquely positioned to become a category leader."

About Honeycomb Insurance
Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Built by insurance and real estate veterans, the company leverages proprietary technology to deliver custom underwriting and competitive pricing for properties that traditional carriers often overlook. Honeycomb's platform eliminates the need for physical inspections and supports admitted and non-admitted products across 22 states, covering over 65% of the US population, with plans to continue to expand. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the U.S. and Israel, Honeycomb manages over $100 billion in insured assets. https://honeycombinsurance.com/

Contact Information:
Ofir Zimber
ofirz@tellny.com
+1 347-843-5223

SOURCE: Honeycomb



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-insurance-raises-40m-to-accelerate-its-rise-to-category-le-1171433

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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