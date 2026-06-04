Microchip Technology Inc.: Microchip Technology Receives U.S. Export License to Expand Advanced FPGA Development in Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology's (Nasdaq: MCHP) Armenian office has received approval from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) for an export license authorizing the use of advanced technology under Export Control Classification Number (ECCN) 3E001 and related high-performance hardware under ECCN?3A001.a.7.b. Such authorization requires companies to demonstrate rigorous compliance with U.S. export regulations, including clear definition of permitted end uses, controlled access to sensitive technology and robust internal compliance safeguards. The license enables Microchip to securely and responsibly develop advanced semiconductor technologies in Armenia within the global regulatory framework.

"As the only multinational semiconductor company in Armenia to receive a site license from BIS, this approval highlights our commitment to high-value semiconductor innovation through strong global operations and solidifies our support of the region's rapidly growing technology ecosystem," said Shakeel Peera, vice president of Microchip's FPGA business unit. "The license enables our Armenia engineering team to participate in the development of advanced FPGA technologies while meeting the rigorous compliance standards required for controlled engineering work."

The designation related to ECCN 3E001 applies to certain controlled technology associated with advanced electronic and FPGA development. In practical terms, the authorization allows approved Armenia-based personnel to access and work with specified controlled technology for authorized research and development programs, subject to U.S. export-control regulations, Microchip's internal compliance processes, technology-control procedures, training requirements and access restrictions.

"This represents a crucial precedent and a significant step toward strengthening Armenia's position within the global semiconductor supply chain. The approval of the export license reduces barriers, supporting broader participation for Armenia's engineering talent in advanced chip design, full-complexity development and validation processes. It opens new opportunities for innovation and collaboration with partners such as Microchip Armenia," said Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia. "This achievement is a tangible outcome of the Memorandum of Understanding on Artificial Intelligence and Semiconductors signed between Armenia and the United States on August 8, 2025, subsequent agreements with high-level government officials, ongoing coordination of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and an effective public-private partnership. It further reinforces Armenia's role as an emerging hub for high-tech development."

Microchip's FPGA portfolio includes the PolarFire® family of low-power, high-performance FPGAs and SoCs, along with other programmable logic solutions designed for industrial, communications, automotive, AI/ML, aerospace and defense and embedded computing applications. The Armenia office's expanded ability to support FPGA technology development reinforces Microchip's commitment to global engineering collaboration and investment in innovative semiconductor development.

The company's presence in Armenia was established through the acquisition of Instigate Semiconductor, a subsidiary of Instigate Holding, in 2023. Since then, its local workforce has expanded by 43 percent with offices in four key locations across the country-Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanadzor and Ijevan-and a focus on hardware and software development, application engineering and customer support under Microchip's FPGA business unit. For more information, visit the Microchip Armenia webpage.

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com



Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and PolarFire are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.