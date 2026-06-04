Perfect Corp. debuts Beauty AI Agent with Claude and ChatGPT-compatible Skills with Agent-to-Agent (A2A) integration, enabling brands to embed professional beauty intelligence directly into their existing AI agents at VivaTech Paris

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a global leader in AI and AR beauty and fashion technology, will showcase its latest AI innovations at VivaTech 2026, taking place June 17-20 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in France.

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Perfect Corp. Brings the Bleeding-Edge of AI Innovation to Viva Tech 2026

Attendees are invited to visit Hall 7 2nd Floor Booth B13 to experience live demonstrations, meet with Perfect Corp. experts, and discover how the company's AI ecosystem is transforming beauty, skincare, fashion, and visual commerce experiences.

Showcase Perfect Corp.'s AI Beauty Agents with Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Integration ready for Brand's AI Agent (Claude and ChatGPT)

New AI Beauty Agent Skill enables brands with existing AI agents to seamlessly add advanced beauty AI capabilities through agent-to-agent (A2A) integration. Built on Agent SKILL framework, the plug-in package allows brand agents to delegate beauty, skincare, and makeup tasks to Perfect Corp.'s specialized Beauty AI without changing their current infrastructure.

The Skill provides dermatologist-verified skin analysis, virtual makeup and fashion try-on, foundation shade matching, personalized product and skincare recommendations based exclusively on the brand's own catalog, and AI-generated photorealistic beauty looks. Powered by brand-specific RAG technology, every session is isolated to the brand's content, ensuring no competitor products or off-brand recommendations, while remaining fast and easy to integrate through a lightweight package.

One Holistic Solution for a Complete Beauty Tech Experience

During Viva Tech 2026, Perfect Corp. will also introduce a major evolution in its AI Beauty Agent with the multi-category capability in one continuous workflow. A single image unlocks a full suite of AI-powered services, including skin analysis, foundation shade matching, fashion and makeup recommendations based on facial attributes with looks virtual try-on. This new enhanced approach streamlines the user journey while ensuring consistency and precision across multiple services, significantly enhancing engagement and usability.

Using a single image or natural-language input, the AI Beauty Agent builds an understanding of each user's profile and intent to deliver tailored suggestions across products, makeup looks, and skincare routines. It moves beyond static recommendation engines by dynamically adjusting its guidance at every stage of the journey-supporting exploration, providing contextual answers, and refining outputs in real time based on user interactions.

A Flexible Scalable AI API Ecosystem with a Pay-as-you-go Pricing Model

At Viva Tech 2026, Perfect Corp. will also showcase the breadth of its AI API ecosystem, extending beauty fashion with advanced image and video editing capabilities. From virtual try-on and skin analysis to background removal, generative AI visuals, and dynamic generative AI video transformation, these APIs are designed for seamless integration across digital platforms.

This flexibility enables not only brands and retailers, but also agencies and developers, to rapidly build, customize, and deploy high-impact visuals and experiential solutions at scale. These AI-powered APIs accelerate experimentation, reduce risk, and enable continuous optimization of customer experiences through data-driven insights, making them ideal for scalable visual commerce deployments.

Join Perfect Corp. at VivaTech 2026

As retail becomes increasingly driven by AI and immersive experiences, Perfect Corp. equips companies to transform how consumers move from discovery to decision. Through the combination of intelligent agents and modular APIs, businesses can design fluid, personalized journeys that scale efficiently while maintaining a high level of relevance.

"At Perfect Corp., we believe AI should empower every brand, creator, and consumer to unlock new levels of personalization and creativity," said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "Viva Tech 2026 is an important moment for us to introduce our Agent-compatible AI Agent Skill with A2A integration framework, a breakthrough that lets brands extend their existing AI agents with Perfect Corp.'s specialist beauty intelligence. Alongside this, our next-generation AI Beauty Agent and scalable API ecosystem give every business the tools to deliver more intelligent, personalized, and trusted digital beauty experiences at scale."

Visitors are invited to meet the Perfect Corp. team at Viva Tech 2026 in Paris to explore its AI Beauty Agent and API ecosystem through live demonstrations.

To arrange a meeting or obtain further information, please contact: contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555

Japan: Ryoko Nakagawa at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-6809-1135

China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855

Europe: Léa Mames at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Marwa Mohamed at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971 (0) 50-728-4178

India: Tanuj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com