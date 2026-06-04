Elektros, Inc.: Microcap and Penny Stock Investors: This Is Your Time to Shine - As Global Markets Reach Record Highs and Echo the Excitement of the Dot-Com Era, Elektros Inc. Highlights Its Lithium Mining, Rare Earth Mineral Opportunities, and EV Patent

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Industry Perspective

"Lithium batteries are the new oil." - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO (publicly reported statement regarding the strategic importance of battery materials).

"Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite are crucial to battery performance, longevity and energy density." - International Energy Agency (IEA), Global EV Outlook.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding the Company's intellectual property initiatives surrounding U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100, entitled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

The Company recently received correspondence from intellectual property counsel representing Volkswagen Group of America acknowledging receipt of Elektros' communication concerning the Company's patented EV charging technology. The correspondence indicates that Volkswagen's legal team intends to review the Company's patent and the matters raised in Elektros' letter.

Elektros believes that protecting and enforcing its intellectual property portfolio is an important responsibility to its shareholders. The Company's management remains committed to safeguarding the value of its patented technologies and ensuring that its intellectual property rights are appropriately respected.

"Our patent represents years of research, development, and dedication," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We believe innovative charging solutions will continue to play an important role in the future evolution of electric vehicle infrastructure. As a company, we remain diligent in protecting our intellectual property and advancing technologies designed to improve the EV ownership experience."

The Company's patented Multi-Port Charging Assembly technology is directed toward addressing one of the most significant challenges facing electric vehicle adoption: charging convenience and charging time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, regulatory developments, financing availability, market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, intellectual property matters, litigation risks, operational challenges, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Elektros Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/microcap-and-penny-stock-investors-this-is-your-time-to-shine-as-global-markets-reach-re-1173288