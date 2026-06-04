OSLO, Norway, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, 4 June 2026 at 13:00 CEST. All resolutions were approved in line with the proposals set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting. The minutes of the meeting are attached to this release and available at www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites

Email: ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

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https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--minutes-of-annual-general-meeting,c4358027

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4358027/943b017728dadb96.pdf HEX - Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2026

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