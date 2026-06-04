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WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
04.06.26 | 13:39
0,811 Euro
-2,70 % -0,023
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8080,81315:08
0,8110,81515:07
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 14:54 Uhr
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Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, 4 June 2026 at 13:00 CEST. All resolutions were approved in line with the proposals set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting. The minutes of the meeting are attached to this release and available at www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites
Email: ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--minutes-of-annual-general-meeting,c4358027

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/4358027/943b017728dadb96.pdf

HEX - Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-302791602.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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