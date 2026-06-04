Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Wolfram-Aktie ist voll finanziert und bereit zu bohren - und fast niemand spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Preservica takes AI for Digital Preservation to the next level with powerful new AI Editions

OXFORD, UK AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Preservica, a global leader in AI-powered Active Digital Preservation, today announced the launch of its new AI Editions that combine human-centric AI tools with the built-in AI capacity to enable archival and records teams to quickly and safely transform their archives at scale.

Developed in collaboration with the Preservica user community, the new AI Editions enable teams to process backlogs up to four times faster, meet privacy, accessibility, and FOI requirements, standardize metadata quality, accelerate content enrichment and discovery, and free time for higher-value work.

With ample AI capacity included, teams can save significant time - cutting repetitive, manual work and quickly adding new value to their archives every month:

  • Transcribe hundreds of hours of AV content or

  • OCR thousands of scanned images or

  • Identify PII in hundreds of thousands of documents or

  • Standardize metadata across thousands of assets

  • And more

"Searching our archive used to mean days of manual work, relying on memory and hoping you hadn't missed anything," said James Shaw, Corporate Archivist, Iceland Foods. "Since applying AI-powered OCR in Preservica, that's gone from days to minutes. Whether I'm responding to an internal research request, a GDPR subject access request, or supporting a litigation query, I now have the confidence that my search has been thorough and defensible."

Preservica's AI tools are seamlessly integrated into existing archival workflows, fully tested and aligned with current AI regulations and standards - eliminating the need for time-consuming, error-prone steps like exporting files, using separate tools and re-importing results.

Administrators can also control where and how AI is applied, with the ability to switch it off or limit its use to specific collections.

The additional AI capacity has already been activated for Preservica Professional edition customers and above, and is free for the next three months.

Free trials are also available for organizations that would like to experience what they could achieve with the new AI Editions.

Learn more

· Visit the Preservica AI Tools Overview page

· See what you could achieve every month Comparison Table

· Try the Preservica AI Calculator to see how much time AI could save

About Preservica
Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's AI-powered Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure high-value information can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for FOI, regulatory compliance, legal, brand and AI needs.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preserve365, simplifies compliance and AI adoption by making the archiving, Digital Preservation and discovery of long-term and permanent records a seamless part of everyday Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint workflows. This embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize existing software investments such as Power Automate and Copilot to automate archiving, reduce cost and risk, simplify discovery and build a foundation of trusted AI-ready long-term content.

Contact Information
Meg Fornataro
York IE
(603) 202-3175

SOURCE: Preservica



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/preservica-takes-ai-for-digital-preservation-to-the-next-level-wi-1172154

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.