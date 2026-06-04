Preservica takes AI for Digital Preservation to the next level with powerful new AI Editions

OXFORD, UK AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Preservica , a global leader in AI-powered Active Digital Preservation, today announced the launch of its new AI Editions that combine human-centric AI tools with the built-in AI capacity to enable archival and records teams to quickly and safely transform their archives at scale.

Developed in collaboration with the Preservica user community, the new AI Editions enable teams to process backlogs up to four times faster, meet privacy, accessibility, and FOI requirements, standardize metadata quality, accelerate content enrichment and discovery, and free time for higher-value work.

With ample AI capacity included, teams can save significant time - cutting repetitive, manual work and quickly adding new value to their archives every month:

Transcribe hundreds of hours of AV content or

OCR thousands of scanned images or

Identify PII in hundreds of thousands of documents or

Standardize metadata across thousands of assets

And more

"Searching our archive used to mean days of manual work, relying on memory and hoping you hadn't missed anything," said James Shaw, Corporate Archivist, Iceland Foods. "Since applying AI-powered OCR in Preservica, that's gone from days to minutes. Whether I'm responding to an internal research request, a GDPR subject access request, or supporting a litigation query, I now have the confidence that my search has been thorough and defensible."

Preservica's AI tools are seamlessly integrated into existing archival workflows, fully tested and aligned with current AI regulations and standards - eliminating the need for time-consuming, error-prone steps like exporting files, using separate tools and re-importing results.

Administrators can also control where and how AI is applied, with the ability to switch it off or limit its use to specific collections.

The additional AI capacity has already been activated for Preservica Professional edition customers and above, and is free for the next three months.

Free trials are also available for organizations that would like to experience what they could achieve with the new AI Editions.

Learn more

· Visit the Preservica AI Tools Overview page

· See what you could achieve every month Comparison Table

· Try the Preservica AI Calculator to see how much time AI could save

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's AI-powered Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure high-value information can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for FOI, regulatory compliance, legal, brand and AI needs.



Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preserve365, simplifies compliance and AI adoption by making the archiving, Digital Preservation and discovery of long-term and permanent records a seamless part of everyday Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint workflows. This embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize existing software investments such as Power Automate and Copilot to automate archiving, reduce cost and risk, simplify discovery and build a foundation of trusted AI-ready long-term content.

Contact Information

Meg Fornataro

York IE

(603) 202-3175

SOURCE: Preservica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/preservica-takes-ai-for-digital-preservation-to-the-next-level-wi-1172154