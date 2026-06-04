Vertical Data: Vertical Edge Signs Letter of Intent for Urban Data Center Project in Major US Market

Building Conversion to Develop High-Density Liquid-Cooled Facility for AI Compute Capacity

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), operator of VerticalData.io and GPUfinancing.com, today announced that Vertical Edge, its edge data center platform, has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to acquire and develop a data center project in one of the top AI infrastructure markets in the United States.

The target site is located within a major U.S. urban core characterized by established fiber carrier hotels, deep power infrastructure, a high concentration of Fortune 500 financial institutions and enterprise tenants, and significant demand for low-latency AI compute that we believe has historically exceeded available supply in the market.

Project Structure

The project is structured as a retrofit of existing urban real estate into a high-density, liquid-cooled data center facility. In markets where greenfield land is scarce and permitting timelines can extend over multiple years, the building conversion model is intended to support faster time-to-revenue, lower capital intensity than ground-up construction and access to locations that are difficult to replicate.

High-density liquid cooling is intended to support the rack densities required by modern AI workloads, which conventional air-cooled infrastructure is not designed to handle. The approach is also expected to reduce power usage overhead, an efficiency consideration that has become increasingly relevant in markets with elevated power costs and enterprise carbon commitments.

Strategic Logic

The project aligns with Vertical Data's integrated infrastructure strategy. The Company intends to explore placing GPU financing and Vertical Data customers into the facility if a transaction completes, drawing on its existing relationships across enterprises, financial institutions and government customers to support utilization. The ability to originate deployments through financing and route them to owned infrastructure is a core element of how we believe that Vertical Data is building long-term asset value.

"Urban retrofits allow Vertical Edge to deliver capacity faster than new builds, and this market is the kind of location where that timing advantage is most valuable," said Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data. "The density of enterprise demand, the depth of existing connectivity and the limited high-density supply align with how Vertical Edge sources and develops sites. We are focused on infrastructure in markets where the underlying economics support long-term asset value."

Important Notice Regarding the Letter of Intent

The Letter of Intent described in this release is non-binding and sets no price or final terms. Any transaction remains subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be consummated on the terms described, or at all.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure platform focused on the development and operation of high-density data centers and the financing and deployment of GPU-based compute infrastructure. The Company integrates hardware procurement, structured financing, managed services, and data center ownership to support large-scale AI deployments for enterprises, financial institutions, and government customers. Vertical Data's strategy is to use financing as a catalyst to originate deployments while building long-term asset value through owned infrastructure. For more information, visit verticaldata.io/investor-relations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the non-binding nature of the Letter of Intent, the significant demand for low-latency AI compute that we believe has historically exceeded available supply in the market and high-density liquid cooling that is intended to support the rack densities required by modern AI workloads, which conventional air-cooled infrastructure is not designed to handle, the statement that the building conversion model is intended to support faster time-to-revenue, lower capital intensity than ground-up construction and access to locations that are difficult to replicate and Vertical Data's approach to retrofitting existing urban real estate into a high-density, liquid-cooled data center facility is expected to reduce power usage overhead, an efficiency consideration that has become increasingly relevant in markets with elevated power costs and enterprise carbon commitments. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026, as well as subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: Vertical Data

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-edge-signs-letter-of-intent-for-urban-data-center-projec-1172854