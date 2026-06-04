WMT Digital: WMT Launches Sports Customer Data Platform Built to Turn Fan Intelligence into Revenue

Launching through an early access program with the athletics departments of Brigham Young University (BYU), Texas A&M, and San Diego State, WMT combines customer data platform (CDP) functionality, audience intelligence and real-time activation tools built specifically for sports, entertainment and live event organizations.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / WMT Digital today announced the launch of WMT Fan Intelligence , designed to unify first-party fan data, deliver richer audience intelligence, and help organizations create more personalized and revenue-driving fan experiences. WMT is introducing the platform through an early access program as organizations face growing pressure to better understand fan behavior, strengthen audience relationships, and turn first-party data into action.

WMT Fan Intelligence is designed to serve as a customer data platform for sports and entertainment organizations seeking to unify first-party fan data, improve audience intelligence, and support more personalized engagement across ticketing, sponsorship, fundraising, merchandise, mobile, and digital experiences. The platform is designed to help organizations create more connected fan profiles, better understand audience behavior, and support more effective engagement and revenue strategies.

Early access partners include the athletics departments at BYU , Texas A&M , and San Diego State , which are helping guide platform development and roadmap priorities as WMT expands availability across collegiate athletics, professional sports organizations, and live event properties. Together, they will ensure capabilities align with how fan engagement, audience expectations, and revenue strategies continue to evolve.

Unlike general-purpose CDP software, WMT Fan Intelligence was designed specifically as a sports CDP and live event customer data platform capable of processing behavioral fan signals unique to sports, entertainment, and event environments. Built specifically for the real-time nature of sports and live events, WMT combines audience segmentation and activation workflows to help organizations personalize engagement, strengthen fan relationships, and drive revenue growth from first-party fan data.

"Organizations don't have a data problem. They have a visibility problem," said Antony Martin , Chief Technology Officer at WMT. "Most platforms explain what already happened, but WMT is designed to help organizations understand why fans behave the way they do, predict what they're likely to do next, and turn that intelligence into personalized experiences and campaigns that drive revenue in real time. The industry is moving beyond static CDP models toward real-time fan intelligence that can continuously learn, predict and activate."

"BYU, Texas A&M, and San Diego State represent the next generation of organizations thinking differently about fan engagement and audience growth," said Andres Focil , CEO and Founder of WMT. "As early collaborators, they're helping shape a platform designed around the real-world needs of modern sports organizations and the future of how fandom evolves."

"Foundational data sources like ticketing and donor data have been the bedrock for understanding fans across college athletics for a long time," said Tyson Hutchins , Senior Associate Athletic Director, Creative Strategy at BYU Athletics. "But our fans are so much more than their giving level and what tickets they purchase; they're who they follow, what they watch, the moments they show up for, the content they share. By partnering with WMT on Fan Intelligence, our goal is to bring all of that together and activate it across every platform and surface we touch. Today in college athletics, it's never been more critical to have a comprehensive understanding of your fans. At BYU, we know to be excellent for years to come we need to unify and act on the full picture of Cougar Nation - in retention, in fundraising, in NIL, in everything. That's the vision we're building toward."

"Understanding what fans do is important, but understanding why they do it, and anticipating what comes next, is where the real opportunity exists," said Ayo Taylor-Dixon , Deputy AD Strategic Communications & Brand Advancement at San Diego State Athletics . "As a Fan Intelligence early access partner, San Diego State is excited to help shape how connected fan data can be used to better understand fan motivations, identify future engagement opportunities, and create more meaningful connections with the Aztec community. The ability to move beyond simply reporting on past behavior and gain a clearer understanding of what fans may value tomorrow has the potential to be transformative for college athletics. We're excited to explore how these insights can help us better serve our fans and make more informed decisions about the experiences we create."

"Today's fans expect the same level of relevance and personalization from college athletics that they receive from the brands and platforms they interact with every day," said Taylor McGillis , Executive Senior Associate AD / External Relations & Revenue Generation at Texas A&M Athletics . "Meeting those expectations requires a deeper understanding of what fans value, how they engage, and what drives long-term loyalty. At Texas A&M, we're focused on creating more meaningful and connected experiences for the 12th Man. We're excited to collaborate with WMT as a Fan Intelligence Early Access partner, helping shape the future of audience intelligence and its role in creating deeper, more meaningful fan relationships."

Additional partner spotlights, case studies, and platform announcements are expected as the early access program expands.

Why Does First-Party Fan Intelligence Matter for Sports and Live Event Organizations?

The shift toward first-party data ownership is no longer optional for modern sports and entertainment organizations. By unifying fragmented audience data - from ticketing and merchandise to real-time digital engagement - WMT Fan Intelligence enables organizations to build "living" audience segments capable of supporting ticket retention, premium upsell opportunities, personalized sponsorship activation, and long-term fan value growth.

As third-party cookies disappear and fan acquisition costs continue to rise, organizations that own and activate behavioral audience data will gain a significant competitive advantage across ticketing, sponsorship, fundraising and fan engagement strategies.

Organizations increasingly rely on audience segmentation and customer data infrastructure to centralize fragmented fan data and activate personalized experiences across channels.

What Makes WMT Fan Intelligence Different From Traditional CDPs?

WMT Fan Intelligence starts by solving the same challenge organizations turn to customer data platforms (CDPs) for: creating a unified view of fans across fragmented systems.

WMT is designed to ingest and connect audience data from across an organization's technology ecosystem - from ticketing, merchandise, CRM, and commerce platforms to other digital systems already in place. That intelligence powers audience segmentation, predictive insights, AI-powered recommendations, and activation workflows, allowing teams to create and activate audiences across email, mobile, marketing, and engagement channels.

But WMT was built to go beyond traditional CDP capabilities. By combining customer data with first-party behavioral intelligence captured across WMT-powered web and mobile experiences- including content preferences, navigation patterns, dwell time, clicks, and app activity - organizations gain a richer and more complete understanding of audience behavior, engagement patterns, and future purchase intent.

As a unified fan data platform, WMT Fan Intelligence is designed to help organizations centralize fragmented audience data while activating real-time engagement and personalization strategies across digital channels. It delivers value as a standalone customer data and audience intelligence platform while becoming increasingly powerful when connected to WMT digital experiences and engagement tools.

WMT Fan Intelligence is designed to support collegiate and professional sports organizations, entertainment properties, festivals, and live event operators seeking a more intelligent alternative to traditional customer data platforms.

What are WMT Fan Intelligence's Key Capabilities?

Unified Fan Records: Consolidates ticketing, merchandise, and web and mobile engagement data into persistent fan profiles.

Web & Mobile Behavioral Tracking: Captures real-time behavioral signals across web and mobile experiences, including content preferences, navigation patterns, dwell time, clicks, and additional activity.

Predictive Analytics Engagement: Identifies fans most likely to churn, convert or increase lifetime value (LTV).

AI-Ready Enterprise Data Architecture: Establishes the structured data foundation required for future AI-powered personalization and automated fan engagement.

Direct Activation & Audience Workflows: Activates audience segments across email, push notifications, social, and in-app engagement channels.

Personalized Fan Engagement & Predictive Activation: Supports personalization strategies through AI-powered segmentation, predictive analytics, and real-time audience activation functionality.

What are the Revenue Growth & Audience Activation Use Cases?

Increase Ticket Retention: Identify season ticket holders showing signs of disengagement before renewal periods.

Drive Premium and Membership Revenue: Surface high-value audiences most likely to convert.

Optimize Sponsorship Revenue: Validate sponsor performance and create audience-driven opportunities.

Increase Merchandise and Commerce Conversion: Deliver personalized offers based on fan interests and engagement patterns.

Improve Fundraising and Donor Development: Identify supporters with long-term value potential.

Grow Fan Lifetime Value: Build audiences designed to increase repeat engagement and revenue.

What is WMT Digital's Research Foundation & Validation?

WMT Digital leverages 14 years of experience managing digital infrastructure for collegiate athletic departments, professional sports franchises and large-scale event organizations. WMT Fan Intelligence is informed by a digital ecosystem supporting more than 95M+ active fans and 800M+ fan interactions annually, creating a deep foundation of first-party audience intelligence.

When Will WMT Fan Intelligence be Available?

WMT Fan Intelligence is launching through a phased early access program focused initially on ticketing and merchandise integrations, fan identity resolution, and foundational audience profiles. The company expects additional capabilities - including audience segmentation, behavioral intelligence, predictive insights, activation workflows, and broader AI functionality - to expand throughout the program ahead of general availability expected in Q3 2026.

WMT Fan Intelligence represents the company's long-term investment in building a next-generation customer data platform for sports, entertainment, and live event organizations.

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About WMT

WMT Digital is a fan experience and intelligence technology company that helps sports, live events, and entertainment organizations drive digital engagement and maximize revenue. By connecting ticketing, fan data, and digital platforms into a unified ecosystem, WMT enables organizations to better understand their audiences and act on real-time demand signals.

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SOURCE: WMT Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/wmt-launches-sports-customer-data-platform-built-to-turn-fan-intel-1172904