Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Wolfram-Aktie ist voll finanziert und bereit zu bohren - und fast niemand spricht darüber
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SK Tes Ireland Achieves ISO Certification Milestone and Recognized in National Digital Infrastructure Report

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / SK tes, a global leader in sustainable technology lifecycle services, today announced that its Ireland facility has successfully passed audits for ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety), and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), reinforcing its commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality, safe and sustainable services worldwide.

These certifications are standard across SK tes' global network of facilities and form a core part of the company's operating model. As the newest site within this network, Ireland's certification reflects the structured commissioning process that ensures every SK tes location meets the same rigorous international standards - enabling clients to receive a consistent, secure, and compliant service experience, regardless of geography.

In parallel, the Irish business has been recognized in the DII Economic Report 2026, published by Digital Infrastructure Ireland, which highlights the critical role of digital infrastructure in supporting Ireland's economic growth, foreign direct investment, and transition to a digital-first economy.

The report highlights the increasing importance of data centers as essential infrastructure underpinning Ireland's digital economy, supporting sectors ranging from finance and healthcare to public services and advanced manufacturing. They sit at the core of Ireland's ICT sector, enabling the compute, storage, and connectivity required to sustain economic activity and innovation across industries.

SK tes Ireland's inclusion reflects its role within the ecosystem - supporting the full lifecycle of data centers, from deployment to decommissioning, while enabling secure reuse, recycling, and material recovery as part of a circular economy. SK tes supports hyperscale and enterprise clients in meeting both operational and sustainability objectives, aligning with increasing policy and market expectations around environmental performance and resource efficiency.

"Future economic growth in Ireland will almost exclusively be digital in nature: if we throttle our digital infrastructure then we will throttle opportunities to grow." Sean Sheehan, Head of Business Operations, SK tes Ireland.

"Achieving these ISO certifications is an important validation of the standards we deliver globally. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, our focus is on enabling customers to scale securely and sustainability - ensuring compliance, robust data security, and measurable environmental outcomes at every stage of the technology lifecycle." Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer, SK tes

As Ireland continues to strengthen its position as a leading digital infrastructure hub, organizations across the ecosystem face increasing pressure to balance growth, compliance, and sustainability.

SK tes plays a critical role in this transition by:

  • Extending the lifecycle of IT assets through redeployment and reuse

  • Recovering valuable materials to reduce reliance on virgin resources

  • Delivering fully auditable data destruction services aligned with global standards

  • Supporting clients' ESG and circular economy objectives.

SK tes operates across a global footprint, supporting multinational customers with consistent, compliant services across regions. As a key European hub for global technology companies, Ireland represents a strategic location within this network. The Ireland facility extends SK tes global coverage, providing in-country capabilities aligned to the same operational, environmental, and safety standards delivered across SK tes' international network.

About SK tes: Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com.

For press enquiries please contact:

Kristine Kearney, Senior Global Marketing Manager, kristine.kearney@sktes.com

SOURCE: SK tes



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-ireland-achieves-iso-certification-milestone-and-recognize-1173001

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.