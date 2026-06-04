SK Tes Ireland Achieves ISO Certification Milestone and Recognized in National Digital Infrastructure Report

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / SK tes, a global leader in sustainable technology lifecycle services, today announced that its Ireland facility has successfully passed audits for ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health & Safety), and ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), reinforcing its commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality, safe and sustainable services worldwide.

These certifications are standard across SK tes' global network of facilities and form a core part of the company's operating model. As the newest site within this network, Ireland's certification reflects the structured commissioning process that ensures every SK tes location meets the same rigorous international standards - enabling clients to receive a consistent, secure, and compliant service experience, regardless of geography.

In parallel, the Irish business has been recognized in the DII Economic Report 2026, published by Digital Infrastructure Ireland, which highlights the critical role of digital infrastructure in supporting Ireland's economic growth, foreign direct investment, and transition to a digital-first economy.

The report highlights the increasing importance of data centers as essential infrastructure underpinning Ireland's digital economy, supporting sectors ranging from finance and healthcare to public services and advanced manufacturing. They sit at the core of Ireland's ICT sector, enabling the compute, storage, and connectivity required to sustain economic activity and innovation across industries.

SK tes Ireland's inclusion reflects its role within the ecosystem - supporting the full lifecycle of data centers, from deployment to decommissioning, while enabling secure reuse, recycling, and material recovery as part of a circular economy. SK tes supports hyperscale and enterprise clients in meeting both operational and sustainability objectives, aligning with increasing policy and market expectations around environmental performance and resource efficiency.

"Future economic growth in Ireland will almost exclusively be digital in nature: if we throttle our digital infrastructure then we will throttle opportunities to grow." Sean Sheehan, Head of Business Operations, SK tes Ireland.

"Achieving these ISO certifications is an important validation of the standards we deliver globally. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, our focus is on enabling customers to scale securely and sustainability - ensuring compliance, robust data security, and measurable environmental outcomes at every stage of the technology lifecycle." Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer, SK tes

As Ireland continues to strengthen its position as a leading digital infrastructure hub, organizations across the ecosystem face increasing pressure to balance growth, compliance, and sustainability.

SK tes plays a critical role in this transition by:

Extending the lifecycle of IT assets through redeployment and reuse

Recovering valuable materials to reduce reliance on virgin resources

Delivering fully auditable data destruction services aligned with global standards

Supporting clients' ESG and circular economy objectives.

SK tes operates across a global footprint, supporting multinational customers with consistent, compliant services across regions. As a key European hub for global technology companies, Ireland represents a strategic location within this network. The Ireland facility extends SK tes global coverage, providing in-country capabilities aligned to the same operational, environmental, and safety standards delivered across SK tes' international network.

About SK tes: Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable battery recycling and technology lifecycle services. We provide comprehensive services for battery recycling, extracting scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

For more information about SK tes and global capabilities, please visit our website www.sktes.com .

For press enquiries please contact:

Kristine Kearney, Senior Global Marketing Manager, kristine.kearney@sktes.com

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sk-tes-ireland-achieves-iso-certification-milestone-and-recognize-1173001