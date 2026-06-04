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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes S. Kanetzky Engineering, Expanding Electrical Engineering and Water Infrastructure Capabilities Across Texas

The addition strengthens WGI's electrical, instrumentation and controls, supervisory control and data acquisition systems (SCADA), and water/wastewater infrastructure expertise.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / WGI, Inc. announced today that Austin, Texas-based S. Kanetzky Engineering, LLC (SKE Engineering), a highly respected electrical and power engineering firm with more than 25 years of experience supporting water and wastewater infrastructure across Texas, has joined WGI.

The addition of the SKE team significantly enhances WGI's technical capabilities in electrical engineering, instrumentation and control systems, supervisory control and data acquisition systems (SCADA), and critical water infrastructure. SKE brings a deeply experienced team, long-standing client relationships, and a proven track record of delivering practical, reliable, and client-focused solutions for water treatment plants, wastewater facilities, and industrial systems.

"Welcoming the team from S. Kanetzky Engineering to WGI represents a powerful step forward in expanding our electrical engineering and water infrastructure expertise," said WGI CEO David Wantman.

"For nearly three decades, SKE has built an outstanding reputation across Texas for delivering high-quality, reliable solutions for complex water and wastewater systems. Their technical depth, client-first mindset, and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with WGI's core values."

Since its founding in 1996, SKE Engineering has become a trusted technical partner on essential water and wastewater infrastructure across Texas. The firm has delivered thousands of projects, from focused facility improvements to major system upgrades and ground-up developments, earning a reputation for solving complex electrical, instrumentation, and controls challenges with practical, reliable, and constructible solutions. SKE's long-standing client relationships and strong repeat business reflect what has defined the firm for nearly three decades: technical excellence, responsiveness, and a commitment to delivering critical infrastructure projects.

SKE's comprehensive service offerings include electrical engineering, instrumentation and control systems, SCADA systems, power quality analysis, solar engineering, and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) support services.

The firm's expertise spans critical components such as power distribution systems, emergency generation, arc flash and short circuit studies, PLC-based controls, and advanced monitoring systems, making it a trusted partner for municipalities and industrial clients alike.

"Joining WGI marks an exciting new chapter for our team," said SKE President Steve L. Kanetzky.

"We've built our company on delivering exceptional service and technical excellence to our clients across Texas. By partnering with WGI, we're expanding our ability to serve those clients with a broader range of multidisciplinary resources while continuing to deliver the high-quality electrical engineering solutions they expect."

The addition of the SKE Engineering team expands WGI's presence in Texas and strengthens the firm's ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions for water and wastewater infrastructure, an increasingly critical sector as communities nationwide invest in resilient and sustainable systems.

Together, WGI and SKE are better positioned to deliver advanced engineering solutions that improve system reliability, optimize performance, and support the long-term sustainability of essential infrastructure.

The addition of SKE represents the latest milestone in WGI's strategic growth, further expanding its national footprint and technical depth. WGI's partnership with First Reserve provides the strategic capital, infrastructure-sector experience, and long-term support to accelerate the firm's growth, invest in exceptional teams, expand technical capabilities, and deliver greater value to clients nationwide.

As WGI continues its expansion, the firm remains dedicated to delivering transformative infrastructure solutions through technical expertise, forward-thinking design, and a passion for shaping the future of the built environment.

ABOUT WGI

WGI is a multidisciplinary consulting firm with 25 offices in 11 states and an active client base across all 50 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2025, ENR ranked WGI #190 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. WGI's projects earn ACEC National Recognition Awards on a regular basis, and the firm won ACEC Florida's Grand Conceptor Award, the state program's highest engineering excellence honor, in 2026. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

ABOUT FIRST RESERVE

First Reserve is a leading private equity investment firm focused on infrastructure and related services. First Reserve's Infrastructure Solutions strategy targets essential businesses that provide specialty services, engineered products, and logistics and distribution solutions to critical infrastructure across energy, utility, and industrial markets. First Reserve partners with management teams to support long-term growth, operational excellence, and strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.firstreserve.com

WGI Company Contacts:

Michael L. Davis
Senior Vice President / Chief Strategy Officer
Michael.Davis@wginc.com
561.687.2220

Will Schnier, PE
Chief Marketing Officer
Will.Schnier@wginc.com
512.669.5560

SOURCE: WGI Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wgi-welcomes-s.-kanetzky-engineering-expanding-electrical-engine-1173116

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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