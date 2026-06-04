Acquisition brings Vite, the world's leading JavaScript build tool, and its core open source team to Cloudflare

Cloudflare commits $1 million to an independent Vite ecosystem fund to support open source maintainers and contributors

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced it has acquired VoidZero, the open source-first company behind the next-generation JavaScript tooling ecosystem Vite. The acquisition will unify VoidZero's high-performance tooling including the Vite build tool, Vitest test runner, Rust-based Rolldown bundler and Oxc toolchain natively into the Cloudflare ecosystem. By merging Cloudflare's global edge network and Workers developer platform with the modern web's industry-standard toolchain, Cloudflare is creating a frictionless, one-click deployment stack from local code straight to Cloudflare's global network.

Application development is undergoing a fundamental shift. The rise of autonomous AI coding agents has ushered in an era of rapid application scaffolding where speed and local-to-production predictability are paramount. VoidZero's toolchain, anchored by Vite, has emerged as the shared substrate for the web ecosystem, capturing over 130 million weekly downloads. The Cloudflare Vite plugin has reached 13.9 million weekly downloads equivalent to more than 10% of Vite's entire weekly volume proving that developers are already choosing this combined stack for AI-coded applications.

"The best engineers I know are shipping more code than ever, and writing less of it by hand. AI is doing more of the typing so everything around it has to keep up," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Evan and his team built Vite from scratch with the same philosophy we used to build Cloudflare: strip out the bloat and make it fast. Bringing them on board gives millions of developers, and the AI agents working alongside them, the fastest path from local code to our global network."

VoidZero's team of open source creators and Rust optimization specialists, led by widely recognized Vue.js and Vite creator Evan You, will join Cloudflare's Emerging Technology and Incubation (ETI) organization. The team will continue to advance VoidZero's open source roadmap while accelerating deep integration with the Cloudflare Workers developer platform.

"Our mission at VoidZero has always been to eliminate the fragmentation and performance bottlenecks of the modern web stack," said Evan You, founder and CEO of VoidZero. "Cloudflare shares our obsession with speed and architectural purity. Joining forces allows us to keep the Vite ecosystem neutral, open, and vendor-agnostic, while giving us the resources and global infrastructure to supercharge the developer experience for millions of engineers worldwide."

By integrating VoidZero's hyper-performant, Rust-based tooling directly into Cloudflare's Workers developer platform, Cloudflare will unify the entire software development lifecycle. Developers and autonomous AI agents alike will be able to move from an idea to global production instantly via a native, pluggable vite deploy ecosystem. Through this acquisition, Cloudflare plans to drive a project-centric development paradigm, focusing on three core initiatives:

Unify the Developer Pipeline: Align the Cloudflare CLI natively with the seamless Vite workflow developers already love, bringing a frictionless end-to-end experience to every creator.

Align the Cloudflare CLI natively with the seamless Vite workflow developers already love, bringing a frictionless end-to-end experience to every creator. Enable Intent-Based Infrastructure: Evolve toward a workflow where a single Vite deploy command handles everything. If application logic declares a need for a database or an object store, a Vite application with Cloudflare integration will automatically detect that intent and natively provision Cloudflare resources like D1 or R2 with no manual dashboard intervention required.

Evolve toward a workflow where a single Vite deploy command handles everything. If application logic declares a need for a database or an object store, a Vite application with Cloudflare integration will automatically detect that intent and natively provision Cloudflare resources like D1 or R2 with no manual dashboard intervention required. Maintain Open Source Steward Neutrality: Vite, Rolldown, Oxc, and Vitest will remain open source, vendor-agnostic and community-driven. Vite, Vitest, Rolldown, Oxc, and Vite+ will remain strictly open source under MIT licenses. Cloudflare is committing $1 million to a new independent Vite ecosystem fund to support community maintainers and contributors who are independent of both VoidZero and Cloudflare.

"At Lovable, we are empowering developers to build and deploy full-stack applications at unprecedented scale. An open and predictable toolchain is absolutely critical to that mission. As agents handle increasingly complex, real-time tasks, they require an underlying architecture that is performant and modular," said Fabian Hedin, CTO and co-founder of Loveable. "By building our automated pipeline on Vite and leveraging its open ecosystem, we've been able to radically accelerate how AI agents generate, compile, and ship code. We have worked closely with the Cloudflare and VoidZero teams, and we're excited to continue supporting and benefiting from the ecosystem they've helped create. Open-source infrastructure like Vite plays a critical role in the future of software development, and we're encouraged to see its development remain independent and transparent."

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Cloudflare Blog: VoidZero is joining Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare's Workers developer platform and other products technology and VoidZero's products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare's customers from using Cloudflare's Workers developer platform and other products technology and VoidZero's products and technology, the timing of when Cloudflare's Workers developer platform and VoidZero's products and technology and or any of their related features will be fully integrated and generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, the potential timing of the closing of Cloudflare's acquisition of VoidZero, Cloudflare's plans and objectives for, and the timing of, the integration of VoidZero's products and technology into Cloudflare's Workers developer platform, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2026, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

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Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

Daniella Vallurupalli

Vice President, Head of Global Communications

press@cloudflare.com