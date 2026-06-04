New Connected Consumer 2026 report finds 60% of consumers now use AI tools while shopping and only 14% say product information is consistently accurate across digital channels

Athos Commerce and Drapers today released findings from the Connected Consumer 2026 report revealing how AI adoption, fragmented shopping journeys, and rising consumer expectations are reshaping the future of fashion ecommerce. The findings highlight a significant shift in consumer behavior as shoppers become more selective and increasingly comfortable using AI throughout the shopping journey. Notably, 60% of consumers now use tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini at least occasionally while shopping for fashion, while 39% say they are comfortable completing fashion purchases directly through AI platforms.

"The next battleground in ecommerce isn't simply traffic acquisition, it's discoverability," said Gary Lombardo, CMO of Athos Commerce. "Consumers are increasingly relying on AI, social platforms, and conversational experiences to find products. Retailers that can deliver accurate product information, seamless experiences, and consistent merchandising across every touchpoint will be best positioned to convert that discovery into revenue."

Based on a survey of 2,000 UK consumers, the Connected Consumer 2026 report examines how shoppers are discovering, researching, and purchasing fashion products across websites, social platforms, marketplaces, mobile apps, and AI-powered tools. The report found that while 62% of consumers browse for fashion online at least weekly, only 38% purchase at the same frequency, highlighting a widening gap between discovery and conversion.

AI Adoption Accelerates Across the Shopping Journey

The report found that AI is rapidly becoming embedded across the fashion shopping journey, from discovery and product research to recommendations and purchasing decisions. Key AI findings include:

60% of consumers now use AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini at least occasionally while shopping for fashion

39% of consumers are comfortable completing fashion purchases directly through AI platforms

38% of consumers trust fashion recommendations from AI tools

Consumers are using AI to find fashion deals (17%), compare products (16%), summarize reviews (15%), and discover new products

50% of Gen Z consumers are comfortable completing fashion purchases through AI platforms, compared with just 21% of Gen X consumers

Discovery and Shopping Journeys Continue to Fragment

The research found that consumers are discovering products across an increasingly fragmented mix of websites, social platforms, marketplaces, mobile apps, and AI-powered tools, creating new pressure on brands to deliver seamless and consistent experiences across every touchpoint. Additional findings from the report include:

Only 14% of consumers say fashion product details always match across social platforms, marketplaces, and retailer websites

56% of consumers say they are using search engines more than they did 2-3 years ago when shopping for fashion

58% of consumers have used visual search to search for fashion items, with 52% going on to purchase an item afterward

29% of consumers now begin their fashion shopping journey directly on a retailer's website, while 42% begin through third-party channels such as search, social media, and marketplaces

Generational Shifts Continue to Reshape Ecommerce

The report also found significant generational differences in how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase fashion products online.

62% of Gen Z consumers say TikTok has inspired a fashion purchase

73% of Gen Z shoppers have used visual search to discover fashion products

Younger consumers are significantly more likely to engage with personalized recommendations and AI-powered discovery experiences

Gen Z consumers are far more likely to begin product discovery on social media and AI platforms, while Gen X consumers are more likely to start directly on retailer websites

Millennials and Gen Z shoppers are significantly more likely to purchase fashion products through social media than older consumers

The research found that consumers increasingly expect brands to deliver frictionless, intuitive experiences regardless of where discovery begins. While AI adoption is accelerating, consumers continue prioritizing ecommerce fundamentals including accurate product information, high-quality imagery, sizing guidance, and seamless cross-channel experiences.

"Consumers are becoming far more intentional about how they shop," said Graeme Moran, associate editor, Drapers. "They're browsing across more channels, researching longer, and expecting every interaction to feel personalized and consistent. For brands and retailers, strong execution across the fundamentals of ecommerce is becoming a critical differentiator."

Connected Consumer 2026 was produced by Drapers in partnership with Athos Commerce and is based on a survey of 2,000 UK consumers aged 18-60 conducted in 2026. To download the full report, visit here.

About Athos Commerce

Athos Commerce helps brands connect the right shoppers to the right products across every shopping channel. The Athos Commerce Intelligent Discovery Platform combines AI-powered search, personalization, merchandising, and product feed management to power modern ecommerce discovery experiences across onsite and offsite channels. Trusted by more than 2,700 brands across 50+ countries, Athos Commerce helps retailers improve product visibility, drive conversion, and accelerate growth in the era of AI-powered commerce.

About Drapers

Drapers is the leading authority on fashion retail, providing news, analysis, insight, and research for the UK fashion industry. Through exclusive reporting, data-driven research, and industry events, Drapers helps fashion businesses navigate change and identify opportunities for growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604180849/en/

Contacts:

Gary Lombardo

gary.lombardo@athoscommerce.com