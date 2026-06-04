Named a G2 Leader in both Partner Relationship Management and Through-Channel Marketing, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and enterprise momentum.

Impartner, the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 Enterprise Grid Report for Partner Relationship Management (PRM). The recognition underscores Impartner's strong customer validation and continued momentum among enterprise organizations managing large-scale partner ecosystems and indirect sales channels.

In the Summer 2026 report, Impartner earned Leader status based on strong customer satisfaction and adoption across organizations operating at scale. G2's findings show a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from more than 500 verified reviews, with 91% of users indicating they would recommend the platform.

Customers gave high marks for key capabilities, including Role-Based Permissions, Deal Management, and Content Repository, with Ease of Doing Business With as the highest-rated category, reflecting a strong user experience driven by a dedicated customer success team, responsive support, and a commitment to incorporating client feedback. Through an expansive product roadmap and a customer-first approach to innovation, Impartner continues to strengthen its platform to meet the evolving needs of enterprise businesses. Recent innovations include Aimi, Impartner's AI engine, and HyperscalerGTM, reflect the company's commitment to addressing growing customer demand for AI-powered partner engagement and more effective management of cloud marketplace and hyperscaler go-to-market motions.

In addition to its Leader status in Partner Relationship Management, Impartner was also named a Leader in G2's Enterprise Grid Report for Through-Channel Marketing. The ranking highlights the platform's ability to help organizations manage and optimize partner marketing and channel operations.

"Being recognized by G2 is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our customers," said Trevor Burnett, Vice President of Marketing at Impartner. "Their feedback helps shape our products and solutions, and our team is committed to delivering the innovation and support businesses need to grow successful partner programs."

G2 is the world's largest software marketplace, where business professionals rely on peer reviews to evaluate and select technology solutions. Rankings are calculated using G2's proprietary methodology, which combines verified user satisfaction data and market presence signals. To qualify for the Enterprise Business Partner Ecosystem Platforms category, products must meet G2's enterprise review requirements.

See Impartner's full G2 Summer 2026 Enterprise Grid profile and reviews here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform. Built on a foundation of partner relationship management (PRM), Impartner helps organizations run partner-led growth as a core part of their business, bringing together partner management, partner marketing, deal execution, hyperscaler GTM, automation, and analytics in one platform. Designed for how partner programs operate today, Impartner gives revenue and partner teams the ability to automate go-to-market execution, scale marketplace motions, and see exactly how partners contribute to pipeline and revenue. Learn more at impartner.com.

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Lola Phonpadith

Lola.phonpadith@impartner.com