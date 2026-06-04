Bakkt, Inc.: Bakkt Advances Indian Investment Following Regulatory Approval

ATLANTA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakkt, Inc. ("Bakkt," or "the Company") (NYSE: BKKT) today announced that it has received the required Indian regulatory approvals in connection with its previously disclosed strategic investment in Transchem Limited (BSE: 500422) ("Transchem"). Following receipt of such approvals, Transchem has completed the allotment of 47,500,000 warrants to Bakkt, for which Bakkt paid approximately $9.4 million, representing 25% of the total subscription amount.

"We believe India represents one of the most compelling opportunities globally at the intersection of financial infrastructure, capital markets, and digital innovation," said Akshay Naheta, Chief Executive Officer of Bakkt. "India today serves more than 136 million equity investors, continues to add significant numbers of new market participants every day, and has developed one of the world's most advanced fintech ecosystems. As the market continues to mature, we believe the demand for regulated financial infrastructure, brokerage services, and next-generation financial products will continue to grow. We look forward to supporting Transchem as it executes on its strategic vision and pursuing opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders."

Transchem has previously informed Bakkt that it is evaluating opportunities to expand its presence in India's financial services sector, including through a potential acquisition of a SEBI-regulated stockbroking and depository participant business. Any such transaction would remain subject to customary regulatory, corporate, and other approvals.

Bakkt expects to provide further updates regarding its investment and related strategic initiatives as additional milestones are achieved.

Additional information regarding the investment is included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the investor relations section of Bakkt's website.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt, Inc. is a regulated financial technology company building infrastructure for the future of finance. Bakkt's platform serves financial institutions, fintechs, and consumer finance products - providing the compliance, security, and scale required to deliver trusted financial services at a global level. Through its core business pillars, Bakkt powers institutional-grade trading capabilities, AI-enabled programmable finance, and cross-border payment infrastructure.

Bakkt is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more, visit: Bakkt | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

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Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This release and accompanying remarks contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "likely," "expect," "continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook," "grow," "progress," "potential" or other variations of these terms, as well as similar expressions that discuss future plans, actions, or events. The absence of such words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Bakkt, Inc. (the "Company") and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies - many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, for example, statements about: the Company's strategic investment in Transchem Limited and the anticipated benefits thereof; the Company's expectations regarding the issuance of warrants by Transchem Limited; the Company's expectations regarding the exercise of the warrants and any payment thereunder; the Company's expectations regarding Transchem Limited's identification of a potential broker-dealer acquisition target and the consummation of any related transaction; the Company's expectations regarding any potential corporate name change or rebranding of Transchem Limited and expected changes to its management and governance; the Company's ability to expand into international markets, including India; the expansion of the Bakkt Global business engine; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, including with respect to market conditions, regulatory and partnership developments, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies.

Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: changes in the regulatory environment in India, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to satisfy applicable requirements under Indian foreign exchange and securities regulations; fluctuations in the U.S. dollar / Indian rupee exchange rate; changes in the market price of Transchem Limited's ordinary shares listed on BSE Ltd.; the Company's ability to elect to exercise the warrants and fund the remaining 75% of the exercise price within the 18-month exercise window; the failure of Transchem Limited to identify, negotiate, or consummate the previously disclosed potential acquisition of an Indian broker-dealer and depository participant; the inability to consummate any potential corporate name change or rebranding of Transchem Limited or expected changes to its management and governance; risks associated with the Company's investments in companies listed on non-U.S. exchanges; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

These and other risks are detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Bakkt undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.