Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Aktie im Fokus: US-Militär verbannt China-Wolfram: Profitiert Western Star Resources vom neuen Gesetz?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 15:30 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NFG Europe LTD: NFG SA Launches "Step Forward" Foundation to Expand Global Philanthropic Impact

GENEVA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFG SA ("NFG"), the principal entity of the NFG Group, today announced the official launch of the NFG Step Forward Foundation ("Step Forward"), a newly established independent charitable foundation designed to scale and structure the Group's longstanding philanthropic activities.

Since its inception in 2017, the NFG Group has supported a broad range of charitable initiatives, including funding education for underserved youth, sponsoring community programs, and providing direct assistance to individuals and families in need. The creation of Step Forward marks a significant evolution in this commitment, consolidating philanthropic efforts under an independently governed structure to enhance transparency, accountability, and long-term impact.

Step Forward will operate as an independent platform receiving contributions from NFG's affiliated entities, clients, and external donors. It will also serve as a central point of contact for charities, community organizations, and individuals seeking support.

The foundation's primary focus will be on empowering underserved youth through access to education, sports funding, healthcare, and essential wellbeing resources, while remaining open to supporting a wide spectrum of charitable causes globally.

To support its launch and ensure immediate operational capacity, NFG SA has committed an initial contribution of USD 1 million to the foundation.

Keith Beekmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of NFG Group, commented: "Step Forward represents the next phase in NFG's commitment to giving back. By establishing an independent foundation, we can ensure that support is directed where it is needed most, with transparency and integrity at the core of our mission. We look forward to expanding our reach and delivering meaningful, lasting impact in communities worldwide."

The foundation will be overseen by an independent Board of Trustees, with Dr. Kathryn Devos and Cecilia Rague-Kaisha serving as Ambassadors. They will be supported by Shaunte Stapleton (Corporate Manager) and Troylin Evelyn (Secretary). We will announce trustees as the foundation grows.

The launch of Step Forward builds on NFG's ongoing philanthropic partnerships. Most recently, NFG SA supported the Lenivan Foundation's annual campaign providing school shoes to children in Kenya, contributing to the distribution of over 300 pairs and supporting broader educational and community initiatives across Africa.

NFG invites its clients, partners, and the wider community to participate in this initiative through donations, strategic collaborations, and referrals to and organizations in need. Please see the link to their website to learn more: https://nfgstepforward.kn/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995077/NFG_Step_Forward_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nfg-sa-launches-step-forward-foundation-to-expand-global-philanthropic-impact-302791634.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.