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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 15:42 Uhr
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BREAKING NEWS: CHG EnSOL Launches AIDC PV Modules

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, the 19th (2026) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition grandly opened in Shanghai. Based on product iteration, ecosystem building, and full-domain deployment, CHG EnSOL showcased its industrialization achievements, application scenarios, and innovative advantages at Booth E630 in Hall 7.2H.

At this conference, the "Area of Future" at CHG EnSOL's booth attracted much attention. By centrally displaying the company's forward-looking layout and R&D achievements in cutting-edge technology fields such as AI computing power, space photovoltaics, PV-storage integration, and new energy power stations, and deeply integrating the concept that "the foundation of AI is clean energy", the company has strategically upgraded from a "PV manufacturing enterprise", demonstrating outstanding comprehensive strength in both AI underlying energy infrastructure construction and top-level strategic planning.

At the exhibition site, CHG EnSOL grandly launched CHG "ENSOL-AIDC" PV module. Amid the explosive growth wave of AI computing power, CHG EnSOL has made forward-looking arrangements. The strategic concept of "New Energy + AI + Computing Power" proposed by Chairman Yu Zhuyun has accelerated from top-level design to industrial practice. CHG "ENSOL-AIDC" modules are specifically designed for AI data center scenarios, achieving multi-dimensional breakthroughs in high power density output, environmental adaptability, and levelized cost of electricity.

The perovskite/silicon tandem space PV cell jointly developed by CHG EnSOL and Suzhou Heimian Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. was showcased in the core area, the "Area of Future", of the company's booth. The two parties recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement, announcing the establishment of a joint venture to jointly develop perovskite/silicon tandem PV cell technology for space applications and promote the industrialization of R&D achievements.

It is reported that CHG EnSOL is intensifying its industry-university-research collaboration. The company held the unveiling ceremony of the "Innovation Joint Laboratory" with the Solar Energy Research Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. The two parties will work together to build an innovation closed loop of "basic research - technology breakthrough - achievement application", accelerating the efficient transformation of scientific and technological achievements into productive forces.

As the leader of clean and smart energy, during the exhibition, business/technology leaders of CHG EnSOL shared and introduced PV cell and module products, intelligent solutions for new energy power stations, zero-carbon smart green solutions, hydrogen-ammonia-alcohol-oil integration solutions, etc., fully demonstrating the company's strong self-developed capabilities in multiple scenarios.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995088/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995090/image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995089/image3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/breaking-news-chg-ensol-launches-aidc-pv-modules-302791652.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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