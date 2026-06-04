Cordica Medical Acquires RapidWerks Micro-Molding

Expanding Cordica Medical's precision capabilities for the miniaturization of next-generation medical devices

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Cordica Medical (Cordica), a medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that it has acquired RapidWerks' micro-molding capabilities. The acquisition adds dedicated, fully automated micro-molding for mass production to Cordica's integrated design and manufacturing platform, including equipment designed for repeatable and robust shot-size accuracy and for producing parts that consistently weigh as little as a fraction of a gram.

At the core are European state-of-the-art, fully automated micro-molding machines, a capability held by few manufacturers worldwide. This acquisition positions Cordica to produce highly precise micro-molded components across a wide range of medical device applications for customers pursuing miniaturization and functional device integration. Integrated with Cordica's interventional and critical care capabilities, micro-molding extends the company's ability to deliver complete, application-ready devices. The acquired capabilities also provide significant capacity to scale with current demand and support future growth.

"Micro-molding is a critical piece of our technology roadmap. By adding this capability to our vertically integrated platform, backed by our global manufacturing network, our customers gain a single, accountable partner who can take a device from concept through high-volume precision manufacturing," said Marshall White, Chief Executive Officer of Cordica Medical.

"Precision micro-molding is unforgiving. Every variable has to come together at once: part size, tolerance, material, and volume. Joining Cordica lets us bring that technology to far more customers, with its U.S. and global footprint behind us to shape new applications across the medical device space," said Scott Herbert, founder of RapidWerks, who joins Cordica as the transaction is executed.

The acquisition strengthens Cordica 's end-to-end platform, extending its molding capabilities into the sub-gram, micron-tolerance range and adding processing capabilities for demanding materials such as PEEK and bioresorbable polymers. Backed by validated, ISO 13485-certified processes and in-line vision inspection, micro-molding gives device makers a single partner from concept through commercial scale, with the precision, regulatory rigor, and supply assurance that next-generation devices demand.

About Cordica

Headquartered in Knoxville, TN, with 19 facilities throughout the United States and international facilities in Mexico and Singapore, Cordica Medical is a growth-oriented, end-to-end provider of non-discretionary, consumable medical devices. With its "Device. Designed. Delivered." philosophy, Cordica boasts an extensive lineup of advanced manufacturing solutions servicing diverse end-markets, including minimally invasive surgical, diagnostics, drug delivery, infection control, patient monitoring, and advanced wound care. Cordica leverages seamless, turnkey processes and innovation to dramatically improve its customers' supply chains. For more information, visit cordicamedical.com.

About Rapidwerks

RapidWerks Inc., based in Pleasanton, California, specializes in precision injection molding, micro-molding, insert molding, tool fabrication, and contract assembly. Serving medical end markets such as orthopedic, cardiovascular, neurology, and pharmaceutical industries, RapidWerks combines world-class micro-molding manufacturing capabilities with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 quality systems. Learn more at micromolding.com.

Media Contact:

Cordica Medical

Jackie Rauchberger

marketing-pr@cordicamedical.com

SOURCE: Cordica Medical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cordica-medical-acquires-rapidwerks-micro-molding-1173260