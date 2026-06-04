EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group Inc. Unveils Proprietary AI-Driven Digital Infrastructure, Reopening Efficiency in the Global EV Supply Chain



04.06.2026 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TULSA, OK - June 4, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) today highlighted the technological foundation underlying its newly acquired manufacturing assets: a proprietary, AI-enhanced digital operating ecosystem designed to address longstanding inefficiencies in the non-standard industrial parts sector. While traditional precision manufacturing operations often face challenges related to scalability, workflow coordination, and labor oversight, the Company's Guangzhou JingDiao assets operate through a self-developed Manufacturing Execution System ("MES"). This integrated digital platform serves as a centralized, real-time production interface that coordinates each stage of the manufacturing process - from initial 3D design and 5-axis CNC machining through final inspection and delivery. Advancing Precision Through Data-Driven Manufacturing The Company's proprietary performance management system reflects a transition from conventional factory oversight to data-driven operational control. By utilizing localized algorithms to monitor worker productivity, machine utilization, and workflow efficiency in real time, JingDiao has been able to bring greater consistency, traceability, and process discipline to the highly customized non-standard manufacturing environment. Key features of the digital infrastructure include: Real-Time Visualization: A comprehensive digital dashboard enables management to monitor project status, production milestones, and resource allocation across the manufacturing cycle through a centralized interface. AI-Enhanced Machine Vision: In addition to automotive applications, the Company has commercialized high-precision AI inspection units for the packaging industry. These systems, which have generated gross margins of approximately 57%, utilize advanced optical recognition technology to detect micro-defects at speeds beyond manual inspection capabilities. Accelerated Lead Times: By digitizing critical elements of its supply chain and production workflow, the Company has shortened production cycles for complex EV fixtures and related equipment, supporting the rapid turnaround requirements of high-growth manufacturing customers. Strategic Moat and Scalable Platform "We are not merely operating a factory; we are operating a digitally integrated industrial platform," said Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the JingDiao assets. "The digital infrastructure we have built allows us to manage manufacturing complexity at scale. This software-enabled operating model has supported strong operational efficiency while serving demanding customers in the EV and industrial sectors. We believe this technology provides a scalable blueprint for the future of smart manufacturing." Industrial AI as a Growth Opportunity The Company's expansion into Industrial AI represents an additional potential growth driver. The core components of its AI-based detection systems are achieving high precision and addressing an important need in the automated quality-control market. This cross-industry application highlights the portability of the Company's technology and intellectual property beyond automotive manufacturing alone. Stay Connected: Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

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Instagram About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Ladybug Resource Group Inc. operates as a diversified ecosystem of growth-oriented companies built on strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Our strategy focuses on acquiring high-potential companies across select sectors, capitalizing on rising business and consumer demand. Through an aggressive acquisition plan targeting revenue-generating companies, we aim to strengthen our financial position, expand our market presence, and enhance EBITDA margins - underscoring our commitment to delivering sustainable financial performance and long-term shareholder value. Ladybug's dedicated acquisitions and development team actively builds strong relationships with the business development and M&A divisions of larger corporations. These efforts not only expand our growth opportunities but also reinforce our mission to deliver consistent financial results and maximize returns for our shareholders. Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137 Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group





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