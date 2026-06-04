Tarvis and Gertler Law Firm Raise Awareness about Increased Summer Travel and Roadway Accident Risks Across Louisiana

Summer tourism, interstate travel, rideshare usage, and heavy traffic patterns may contribute to increased injury risks throughout the state

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / As summer travel activity increases across Louisiana, New Orleans-based Gertler Law Firm is working alongside strategic communications and public relations firm Tarvis to help raise awareness about roadway accident risks that often increase during peak tourism and vacation travel months.

According to the firm, summer driving conditions throughout Louisiana frequently bring heavier interstate congestion, increased rideshare traffic, more out-of-state drivers unfamiliar with local roadways, and elevated risks involving distracted driving, speeding, and impaired driving incidents.

The firm notes that New Orleans experiences particularly heavy tourism-related traffic during the summer season, especially in high-traffic downtown areas, near entertainment districts, along interstate corridors, and around major events and attractions that draw visitors from across the country.

"Summer travel patterns can significantly change roadway conditions throughout Louisiana," said a spokesperson for Gertler Law Firm. "When you combine tourism traffic, unfamiliar drivers, increased rideshare activity, commercial vehicle traffic, and distracted driving, the likelihood of serious accidents often rises."

Working together with Tarvis on public awareness initiatives involving roadway safety and legal developments affecting Louisiana residents, the firm notes that many drivers may underestimate how quickly seasonal traffic conditions can contribute to serious collisions and liability disputes.

Gertler Law Firm also warns that rideshare accidents, multi-vehicle interstate crashes, pedestrian incidents, and trucking-related collisions may become more common during high-volume travel periods when roadways are more congested and drivers are under increased stress or distraction. The firm regularly represents people injured in serious motor vehicle accidents across Louisiana.

The firm encourages Louisiana residents and visitors to remain alert during summer travel months, avoid distracted driving behaviors, allow additional travel time during peak traffic periods, and carefully document evidence if an accident occurs.

Tarvis has been working with Gertler Law Firm to help communicate public safety information and legal developments affecting Louisiana residents and travelers.

Founded in 1975, Gertler Law Firm represents clients throughout Louisiana in personal injury, wrongful death, trucking accident, maritime injury, medical malpractice, and product liability matters.

About Gertler Law Firm

Gertler Law Firm is a New Orleans-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families across Louisiana in complex injury and wrongful death litigation. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, maritime and offshore accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, and insurance disputes.

Contact Information

935 Gravier Street

Suite 1900

New Orleans, LA 70112

Local Phone: 504.581.6411

Toll Free: 877.581.6411

For more information, visit https://www.neworleanspersonalinjury.com

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a consulting and public relations firm providing strategic communications, media relations, SEO, digital visibility, and brand positioning services for law firms, businesses, and professionals nationwide.

Contact Information

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

For more information, visit https://www.tarvis.com

SOURCE: Tarvis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tarvis-and-gertler-law-firm-raise-awareness-about-increased-summ-1171682