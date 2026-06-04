The Longevity Center OA: The Longevity Centers of America Opens Newest Location on the Iconic Hippocrates Wellness Campus in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / The Longevity Centers of America (LCOA) has opened its third location, now operating on the Hippocrates Wellness campus in West Palm Beach. It is the first LCOA practice to launch inside an established wellness destination, reflecting a shift in how health-focused travelers approach their care. More guests are now pairing wellness retreats with medically guided longevity treatment, and the new site brings science-backed diagnostics and regenerative therapies directly to the international audience already visiting Hippocrates.

Hippocrates Wellness has spent nearly seven decades building one of the most recognized names in natural and holistic healing. Its 55-acre campus draws guests from around the world for raw-food nutrition, detoxification, and stress-reduction protocols.

LCOA's role on the campus is to layer clinical longevity care onto that foundation rather than replace it. Guests pursuing a Hippocrates program can now add bloodwork-driven diagnostics, hormone panels, regenerative injections, and other therapies to their stay without leaving the property. The model also creates a referral pathway for practitioners in functional medicine who want their patients to access an embedded medical practice during retreat-based care.

Patients arrive at LCOA with different starting points: chronic fatigue, joint pain that hasn't responded to standard care, hormone imbalances tied to aging, or a desire to understand their health markers before symptoms appear. Services map to those individual needs rather than to broad categories.

LCOA's offerings at the Hippocrates location include:

Longevity testing and extended biomarker diagnostics to identify what is driving a patient's symptoms

IV and infusion therapies to support energy, recovery, and immune function

Regenerative injections and cellular medicine for joint pain and tissue repair

Peptide and hormone optimization to restore balance at the cellular level

Aesthetic services, sexual health treatments, and fertility support

Mental wellness care and weight management programs

Treatment plans are built around the individual. The LCOA team reviews health history, current goals, and any existing wellness protocols before recommending therapies, with the goal of addressing root causes rather than managing symptoms.

The Hippocrates opening joins existing LCOA locations in Greenville, South Carolina, and West Palm Beach, Florida. All three sites operate under the same clinical standards and patient-centered model, expanding LCOA's reach across the Southeast.

The new practice is located in the Vida Building, 2nd Floor, at 1480 Hippocrates Way, West Palm Beach, FL. Consultations can be scheduled by phone at 561-721-3629.

Visitors with a Hippocrates stay already booked can coordinate appointments around their existing schedule. Standalone bookings are also available for patients seeking a regenerative medicine consultation or longevity assessment outside of a campus retreat. Additional service details are available on LCOA's new Hippocrates Wellness location page .

About The Longevity Centers of America

The Longevity Centers of America provides regenerative medicine, longevity-focused healthcare, and wellness services across the Southeast. Led by Dr. Benjamin Kosubevsky, DO, the practice treats chronic conditions, hormonal imbalances, musculoskeletal issues, and age-related health concerns through personalized, root-cause-focused care.

With sites in Greenville, South Carolina; West Palm Beach, Florida; and now on the Hippocrates Wellness campus, LCOA serves patients seeking to optimize their long-term health. Visit thelcoa.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Phone: 561-721-3629

Email: infogvl@thelcoa.com

Website: https://www.thelcoa.com

SOURCE: The Longevity Center OA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-longevity-centers-of-america-opens-newest-location-on-the-iconic-1172706