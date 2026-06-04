Merkel's Tree Service: Surging Demand for Tree Care in Berks County Reflects Aging Canopies, Stronger Storms, and Ongoing Lanternfly Damage, Local Arborist Says

Merkel's Tree Service sees a significant uptick in assessment and removal requests as three compounding pressures reshape the region's tree canopy

BOYERTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Tree care companies across southeastern Pennsylvania are fielding more service requests than in previous years, and the reasons go well beyond routine maintenance. According to Chris Merkel, founder of Merkel's Tree Service in Boyertown, three pressures are converging simultaneously: suburban tree canopies planted in the 1960s and 70s are reaching the end of their natural lifespan, high-wind events and ice storms are striking the region with increasing frequency, and the spotted lanternfly continues to weaken tree populations across Berks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties.

"We're not seeing a spike because more people suddenly care about their trees," Merkel said. "We're seeing it because a lot of problems that have been building for decades are all coming up at the same time."

An Aging Canopy

Much of suburban Pennsylvania experienced a significant residential expansion in the postwar decades, accompanied by widespread tree planting across new developments and neighborhoods. Species popular during that era, including silver maple, Norway maple, and pin oak, are now 50 to 60 years old or older, placing them at or beyond their typical structural lifespan.

Ash trees planted during the same period face a compounding threat: beyond natural aging, the vast majority of Pennsylvania's ash population has been decimated by the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees across North America since its detection in the early 2000s.

Compounding the problem is the way many of those trees were maintained, or were not. "A lot of these trees were never properly pruned when they were young," Merkel said. "That means co-dominant stems, weak branch unions, and structural issues that were manageable at 20 years but are serious problems at 60." The result is a growing volume of dead limbs, canopy failures, and trees that have reached the point where removal is the only safe option.

Stronger and More Frequent Storm Events

The region's storm profile has also shifted. Ice storms, microbursts, and multi-day wind events have become more common across Berks County, and older or structurally compromised trees are the first to fail under that stress. For homeowners with aging trees near structures, the risk calculus has changed considerably.

The Spotted Lanternfly Factor

First detected in the United States in Berks County in 2014, the spotted lanternfly has since spread statewide, prompting the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to expand its quarantine zone to all 67 Pennsylvania counties as of 2022. The pest feeds aggressively on tree of heaven, maple, walnut, and more than 70 other plant species common to local landscapes, weakening host trees and reducing their ability to withstand other stressors.

Research from Penn State Extension estimates that the spotted lanternfly could cost Pennsylvania approximately $50.1 million annually in losses if left unmanaged. For trees already compromised by age or storm damage, a lanternfly infestation can accelerate decline significantly.

A Case for Proactive Assessment

The practical implication for homeowners, Merkel says, is that the traditional approach of waiting for a visible problem before calling an arborist carries more risk than it once did. Warning signs worth acting on include dead or hanging branches, a noticeable lean that has developed over time, bark damage or peeling, fungal growth at the base of the trunk, and spotted lanternfly egg masses on bark or nearby surfaces.

"By the time a tree falls, the window for a safe, controlled removal has already closed," Merkel said. "A hazardous tree assessment takes a fraction of the time and cost of dealing with a tree that has already come down on something."

Merkel's Tree Service provides tree assessments, tree removal , and a full range of residential and commercial tree care services to homeowners and property managers across Berks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties, including Boyertown, Reading, Phoenixville, and Pottstown. Homeowners with aging or storm-damaged trees on their property can contact Merkel's Tree Service to schedule an assessment.

About Merkel's Tree Service Merkel's Tree Service is a Boyertown, Pennsylvania-based tree care company serving residential and commercial clients across Berks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties . Founded by Chris Merkel, the company offers a full range of arborist-led services, including tree removal, tree trimming, stump grinding, crane-assisted removal, hazardous tree assessments, emergency storm response, land clearing, and brush clearing. For more information, visit merkelstreeservice.com or call (484) 663-1577 .

SOURCE: Merkel's Tree Service

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/surging-demand-for-tree-care-in-berks-county-reflects-aging-cano-1172708