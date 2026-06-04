Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce Victor Jaramillo, P.Geo. and Hector Gonzales, Geo.Eng., as Technical Consultants to the Company, further strengthening IMPACT's Exploration teams. The Company has also hired two additional staff geologists to work on the expanding exploration program at its flagship Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold Mining Project in central Mexico.

Mr. Jaramillo is an accomplished geological consultant and President of Discover Geological Consultants Inc. based in Vancouver, Canada with over 40 years of international mineral exploration and mine geology experience. He has held senior technical and management roles with major and junior companies spanning regional exploration, property evaluations, mine resource estimation, mine operations and management of large-scale exploration programs. Mr. Jaramillo has an extensive track record of discovery and project advancement across the Americas. Notably, he led the team that discovered the Langosta porphyry copper-gold prospect in Mexico, was responsible for the discovery of the Las Lomas porphyry copper-gold prospect in Peru, completed the initial resource estimate for the Santa Rosa gold mine in Peru, and played a key role in the discovery of the Wayka high-sulphidation gold project in Ecuador. His work has focused on precious metals, copper-gold porphyry, and base-metal deposit types, with project experience in Canada, the United States, and throughout Latin America. Mr. Jaramillo, P.Geo., will also act as an independent Qualified Person for the Company's public disclosures.

Mr. Gonzalez is a respected consulting Economic Geologist based in Chihuahua, Mexico with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations, project development, and technical evaluation of mining assets. He graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua and has complemented his professional background with specialized training in economic geology and mineral deposit evaluation. Throughout his career, Mr. Gonzalez has been involved in the identification, evaluation, and development of mining projects across a range of deposit types, including porphyry, epithermal, skarn, and carbonate replacement (CRD) systems. His experience spans exploration programs, geological modeling, mineral resource evaluation, leadership of multidisciplinary technical teams, technical due diligence, techno-economic analysis, and operational optimization, serving as a bridge between the technical evaluation of mining assets and strategic investment decision-making. Mr. Gonzalez is currently Chief Executive Officer of GES Mining, a consulting firm specializing in project evaluation and technical-operational support for the mining industry. He collaborates with technical and operational teams on projects across the Americas, the Middle East, and Australia, contributing expertise in economic geology, technology integration, risk assessment, and mining project optimization.

CEO STATEMENT

President and CEO Fred Davidson commented, "Victor and Hector are exceptional additions to the IMPACT Exploration team. Their extensive technical and operational experience in epithermal precious metal deposits, deep knowledge of the geology and mineral deposits of Mexico, and discovery histories, will be valuable in guiding ongoing exploration at Zacualpan and Plomosas. I am delighted to welcome them both to the IMPACT team."

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold Mine: IMPACT owns 100% of over 200 km2 of highly prospective ground at Zacualpan in central Mexico where four producing underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million ounces silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead in 1,786,000 tonnes grading 79g/t Ag, 1.22% Zn and 0.54% Pb (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016, for details and QP statement). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations. Over the past 20 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced approximately 14 million ounces of silver, generating revenue of more than $352 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc Project: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc project in northern Mexico with exploration upside potential. In March 2026, the Company temporarily suspended mining operations at Plomosas while it works toward a more efficient and sustainable operating plan. Exploration potential at Plomosas lies along a long 6 km structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material at surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

George Gorzynski, P. Eng., a Director and VP Exploration of IMPACT Silver Corp. and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI-43101, approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com . Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/impactsilver

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to IMPACT (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this News Release includes information concerning, among other things, strategies, plans and expectations concerning the Company's, business and operations, including those in respect of the Zacualpan, Plomosas, Capire and other projects, and the anticipated outcomes thereof; the status and potential outcomes of discussions with third parties regarding potential operational arrangements on nearby mining projects and the Company's outlook in respect of the metals market, including the demand for silver and zinc. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information in this News Release is based on the beliefs and assumptions of IMPACT management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including but not limited to the assumption that the temporary suspension and continued exploration work at Plomosas will produce the expected results; that the Company's development, exploration and other business activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or health and safety risks; that management's projections will be validated over time; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: unfavorable economic conditions; changes in financial markets; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations; unstable political conditions and developments in countries in which the Company operates; community relations; criminal activity; changes in the supply, demand and pricing of the metal commodities which the Company mines or hopes to find and successfully mine; changes in regulatory requirements impacting the Company's operations; pandemics and epidemics; the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations; the sufficiency of current working capital; the estimated cost and availability of funding for the continued exploration and development of the Company's exploration properties; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. This list is not exhaustive and these and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

303-543 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1X8

Telephone 604 664-7707

www.impactsilver.com

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300142

Source: IMPACT Silver Corp.