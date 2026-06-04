DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Forecast Shows Strong CAGR During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Driven by Innovative Therapies | DelveInsight

The generalized anxiety disorder market across the 7MM is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2026-2036). Key drivers include the increasing prevalence of the disease, advancements in diagnostic tools, heightened patient awareness, growing investments in innovative therapies such as DT120 ODT (LSD D-Tartrate) (Definium Therapeutics), Ulotaront (SEP-363856) (Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka), HLP004 (Helus Pharma), ITI-1284 (Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.), ABBV-932 (AbbVie), and others, and supportive regulatory frameworks, reports DelveInsight.

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, generalized anxiety disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Summary

The total generalized anxiety disorder treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest generalized anxiety disorder treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the US, among adults with GAD, 32.3% experience severe effects, 44.6% have moderate effects, and 23.1% have mild effects on daily functioning.

experience severe effects, have moderate effects, and have mild effects on daily functioning. Leading generalized anxiety disorder companies, such as Definium Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, Otsuka, Helus Pharma, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., AbbVie, and others, are developing new generalized anxiety disorder treatment drugs that can be available in the generalized anxiety disorder market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new generalized anxiety disorder treatment drugs that can be available in the generalized anxiety disorder market in the coming years. The promising generalized anxiety disorder therapies in clinical trials include DT120 ODT (LSD D-Tartrate), Ulotaront (SEP-363856), HLP004, ITI-1284, ABBV-932, and others.

Discover why is the GAD market growing and what are key drivers @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/generalized-anxiety-disorder-gad-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market

Rising GAD Prevalence: According to the estimates, the diagnosed prevalent cases of GAD are expected to increase during the forecast period, driven by sustained exposure to psychosocial stressors, urbanization and lifestyle changes, economic uncertainty, social isolation, comorbid chronic conditions, substance use, and population growth across key markets.

According to the estimates, the diagnosed prevalent cases of GAD are expected to increase during the forecast period, driven by sustained exposure to psychosocial stressors, urbanization and lifestyle changes, economic uncertainty, social isolation, comorbid chronic conditions, substance use, and population growth across key markets. Advances in Diagnostic Tools: Improved screening tools and standardized diagnostic criteria (like DSM-5) enable earlier and more accurate detection of GAD. Primary care settings are increasingly equipped to screen for anxiety, leading to more referrals and treatment initiations.

Improved screening tools and standardized diagnostic criteria (like DSM-5) enable earlier and more accurate detection of GAD. Primary care settings are increasingly equipped to screen for anxiety, leading to more referrals and treatment initiations. Rise of Telemedicine and Digital Health: Tele-mental health services have expanded access to care, especially in underserved regions. Digital therapeutic platforms, mobile apps, and online cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) tools enhance engagement and continuity of treatment.

Tele-mental health services have expanded access to care, especially in underserved regions. Digital therapeutic platforms, mobile apps, and online cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) tools enhance engagement and continuity of treatment. Launch of Emerging GAD Drugs: The dynamics of the GAD market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as DT120 ODT(LSD D-Tartrate) (Definium Therapeutics), Ulotaront (SEP-363856) (Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka), HLP004 (Helus Pharma), ITI-1284 (Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.), ABBV-932 (AbbVie), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that GAD treatment still faces challenges, as many current therapies have safety concerns and a slow onset of action. Older medication classes often come with troublesome side effects, highlighting the need for safer and more effective options. Encouragingly, new therapies such as DT120 ODT (LSD D-Tartrate), Ulotaront (SEP-363856), HLP004, ITI-1284, ABBV-932, and others in development offer hope for significant advancements in managing GAD.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Analysis

The main objective in treating GAD is to reduce ongoing, excessive worry and anxiety while enhancing daily functioning and overall quality of life.

Initial therapy usually relies on SSRIs or SNRIs, which regulate neurotransmitter activity to help reestablish chemical equilibrium in the brain. Medications like paroxetine, escitalopram, sertraline, and fluoxetine are effective in easing the persistent tension and apprehension typical of GAD.

Individuals with milder symptoms may benefit from lifestyle adjustments, stress-reduction techniques, and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). In contrast, moderate to severe cases often require a combination of medication and psychotherapy to achieve meaningful symptom relief.

Although several therapeutic options exist, clinicians must carefully balance their advantages and limitations to tailor treatment to each patient's needs. This thoughtful clinical decision-making process is crucial for managing the wide range of GAD symptoms while reducing side effects and striving for the best possible patient outcomes.

Emerging treatment candidates for GAD include DT120 ODT(LSD D-Tartrate) (Definium Therapeutics), Ulotaront (SEP-363856) (Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka), HLP004 (Helus Pharma), ITI-1284 (Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.), ABBV-932 (AbbVie), and others.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Competitive Landscape

Some of the GAD drugs under development include DT120 ODT(LSD D-Tartrate) (Definium Therapeutics), Ulotaront (SEP-363856) (Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka), HLP004 (Helus Pharma), ITI-1284 (Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.), ABBV-932 (AbbVie), and others.

Definium Therapeutics' DT120 orally disintegrating tablets are an optimized formulation of lysergide D-tartrate (LSD) developed by Definium Therapeutics. This version is engineered to improve bioavailability, allow fast uptake, and reduce gastrointestinal effects through Catalent's Zydis fast-dissolve platform. DT120 ODT functions as a partial serotonin-receptor agonist, promoting greater neural connectivity-an effect that may help reduce GAD symptoms by targeting underlying network dysregulation.

Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka's Ulotaront is an investigational TAAR1 and 5-HT1A receptor agonist being developed as a new oral therapy for GAD. By engaging these receptors, it seeks to influence neurotransmission in a manner distinct from standard anxiolytics, potentially introducing a novel therapeutic pathway. It is currently in Phase II/III trials in the U.S. and Japan to assess both effectiveness and safety for GAD treatment.

AbbVie's ABBV-932 is a selective dopamine D3-receptor modulator under clinical investigation as a standalone therapy for bipolar depression and as an add-on treatment for generalized anxiety disorder. It is being developed collaboratively with Gedeon Richter.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the generalized anxiety disorder market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the generalized anxiety disorder market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about emerging therapies and drug pipeline impact @ Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs

Recent Developments in the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market

In January 2026, MindMed rebranded to Definium Therapeutics, outlining multiple anticipated Phase III milestones in GAD in 2026. The company expects topline data from two pivotal Phase III studies of DT120 ODT in GAD, with results from Voyage anticipated in the second quarter of 2026 and Panorama in the second half of 2026.

rebranded to Definium Therapeutics, outlining multiple anticipated Phase III milestones in GAD in 2026. The company expects topline data from two pivotal Phase III studies of DT120 ODT in GAD, with results from Voyage anticipated in the second quarter of 2026 and Panorama in the second half of 2026. In September 2025, Seaport Therapeutics advanced another prodrug candidate developed using its proprietary Glyph platform, GlyphAgo (SPT-320), into Phase I clinical development for GAD. GlyphAgo is a modified agomelatine designed to enhance lymphatic absorption and systemic exposure, supporting its transition from preclinical research into human studies.

What is Generalized Anxiety Disorder?

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a mental health condition characterized by persistent, excessive worry about everyday situations, even when there is little or no reason for concern. People with GAD often find it difficult to control their anxiety and may experience symptoms such as restlessness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, muscle tension, and trouble sleeping. Unlike temporary stress that comes and goes, the worry in GAD is ongoing, affects multiple areas of life, and can interfere with daily functioning. It's a manageable condition, and many people find relief through therapy, lifestyle adjustments, and, when appropriate, medication under professional guidance.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The generalized anxiety disorder epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current generalized anxiety disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to the secondary analysis, in the UK, GAD is more prevalent in women than men, and around two-thirds of those diagnosed with GAD are female.

The generalized anxiety disorder treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of GAD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD

Total Treated Cases of GAD

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of GAD, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD, and Total Treated Cases of GAD Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Companies Definium Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma, Otsuka, Helus Pharma, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., AbbVie, and others Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Therapies DT120 ODT (LSD D-Tartrate), Ulotaront (SEP-363856), HLP004, ITI-1284, ABBV-932, and others

Scope of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Generalized Anxiety Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Generalized Anxiety Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand prevalence of GAD and impact on market demand @ Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Key Insights 2 Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report Introduction 3 Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of GAD by Therapies in 2022 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of GAD by Therapies in 2036 4 Methodology of Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Related Conditions 7.5 Etiology 7.6 Risk Factors 7.7 Pathophysiology 7.8 Complications 7.9 Diagnosis 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1. Key Findings 8.2. Methodology of Epidemiology 8.3. Assumptions and Rationale: the 7MM 8.3.1. The US 8.3.2. EU4 and the UK 8.3.3. Japan 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of GAD in the US 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD in the US 8.4.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD in the US 8.4.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD in the US 8.4.5 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GAD in the US 8.4.6 Treated Cases of GAD in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Generalized Anxiety Disorder Patient Journey 10 Emerging Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 DT120 ODT (LSD D-Tartrate): Definium Therapeutics 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analysts' View 10.3 Ulotaront (SEP-363856): Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka List to be continued in the final report… 11 GAD: Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Forecast Assumptions 11.3 Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Outlook 11.4 Attribute Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of GAD in the 7MM 11.6 Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 Market Size of GAD in the US 11.7.1 Total market size of GAD 11.7.2 The market size of GAD by Therapies 11.8 Market Size of GAD in EU4 and the UK 11.9 Market Size of GAD in Japan 12 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on GAD 13 Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Unmet Needs 14 Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market SWOT Analysis 15 GAD Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The United States 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Bibliography 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Report Methodology

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