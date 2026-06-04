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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
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Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $14.73 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Track and Trace Solutions Market is projected to grow from about USD 8.20 billion in 2026 to USD 14.73 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Track and Trace Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Track and Trace Solutions Market Size & Forecast:

  • Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031
  • 2026 Market Size: USD 8.20 billion
  • 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 14.73 billion
  • CAGR (2026-2031): 12.4%

Track and Trace Solutions Market Trends & Insights:

  • The software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.
  • The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.
  • North America to dominate the market with a share of 37.5% in 2025.

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This growth has been fueled by the FDA granting an interim period from November 2023 until November 2024 for facilitating the deployment and verification of electronic interoperable tracking systems by trading partners, stressing the magnitude of organizational transformation that is needed along the pharmaceutical supply chain. The ECodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, passed into law in July 2024 by the EU, which established the framework for Digital Product Passports for physical products, represents another long-term driving factor toward product-level data collection and traceability in European supply chains. The rising prevalence of 2D barcodes, Data Matrix codes, radio frequency identification technology, near field communication technology, cloud-based traceability systems, and information sharing using EPCIS data is also fostering market growth. On the contrary, high installation expenses, interoperability with outdated packaging lines, poor data quality, and differing country-by-country compliance policies are impeding adoption rates among smaller manufacturers.

The authentication & brand protection segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into serialization, aggregation, warehouse & distribution traceability, compliance & reporting, and authentication & brand protection. Among these, authentication & brand protection applications are expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rising concerns regarding the issues of counterfeit products, product diversion, parallel trading, and misuse of brands associated with products such as pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and consumer goods. Nowadays, firms use several product authentication technologies, such as QR code, Data Matrix code, RFID, NFC, and other such digital methods, to verify the authenticity of their products at various points in the supply chain. For instance, the use of such technology in pharmaceuticals would ensure patient safety by limiting the spread of fake drugs in the market. Meanwhile, in cosmetics and food items, it helps brands develop trust among consumers. Thus, with increasing significance among manufacturers, this segment will likely be most active in the market.

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The cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2025.

Based on deployment model, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid solutions. In 2025, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share, owing to the growing need for scalable, real-time, and multi-location traceability systems across pharmaceutical, food, medical device, and cosmetics supply chains. Cloud deployment allows manufacturers, contract manufacturers, logistics companies, distributors, and authorities to exchange data about serialization, aggregation, shipments, and compliance requirements through one centralized system. Moreover, it simplifies partner-to-partner communication significantly. This segment enjoys high traction since companies gradually switch from compliance-focused traceability systems at each production location to those covering entire enterprises and capable of functioning across multiple countries, packaging lines, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, cloud deployment does not entail any additional costs for keeping an IT system locally and ensures quicker adaptation in case regulations about serialization and reporting change. This factor plays a major role for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies that need compliance in different areas, including DSCSA, EU FMD, and others.

North America was the leading market for track and trace solutions in 2025.

North America's dominance can be attributed to the high level of maturity of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry in this part of the world, sophisticated distribution network, and early implementation of serialization, aggregation, barcodes, RFID, and enterprise-level traceability solutions. The US is the key driving force as pharmaceutical firms, wholesalers, dispensers, and logistic service providers enhance their electronic product tracking ability according to the demands of DSCSA. North American use of track and trace technology does not end with compliance with the pharmaceutical sector. Companies working in food processing, the manufacture of medical devices, and other industries are also using track and trace technologies to enhance recalls and avoid counterfeits.

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Top Companies in Track and Trace Solutions Market:

The Top Companies in Track and Trace Solutions Market include Antares Vision S.p.A. (Italy), TraceLink Inc. (US), Axway (France), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), IBM (US), OPTEL Group (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), ACG (India), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), Markem-Imaje, a Dover company (US), Uhlmann (Germany), METTLER TOLEDO (US), WIPOTEC GmbH (Germany), VISIOTT Technologie GmbH (Germany), Jekson Vision (India), Kezzler (Norway), and Bar Code India Limited (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

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Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2031

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Healthcare IT Market - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

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MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

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