HB Publications, LLC: HB Publications Releases "The Long-Distance Dementia Caregiver"

Book offers a practical Lifeline for Families Managing Dementia Care From Across the Country, guiding adult children through every stage, from diagnosis to final goodbyes

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / HB Publications, LLC today announced the release of its newest title, The Long-Distance Dementia Caregiver, by Y. Hakol. The book offers a comprehensive, compassionate guide written specifically for the adult child who does not live near a parent with dementia. The book is arriving at a critical moment for millions of American families navigating one of modern life's most demanding challenges: caring for a parent with dementia while living hundreds of miles away.

"We felt this book was needed at this moment when the number of families coping with dementia care is growing rapidly," said Hugh Taylor, CEO of HB Publications. "The book is intended for people caring for a loved one with dementia from a distance, a situation that comes with unique challenges."

Organized to follow the arc of a real caregiving journey, the book covers the full spectrum of challenges long-distance caregivers face: understanding the disease and its progression, navigating the shock of diagnosis, building a local support network, managing medical care remotely, handling family conflict, planning for legal and financial realities before a crisis hits, evaluating in-home and residential care options, and preventing caregiver burnout.

The Long-Distance Dementia Caregiver is available now on Amazon.com.

For more information, visit https://hbpubs.com

About HB Publications

HB Publications, LLC is a niche publishing company based in Cleveland, Ohio, that works with thought leaders to produce books that highlight their expertise. The company has pioneered ghostwriting methods that accelerate the book development process and shorten the time required to create and market books. Hugh Taylor, the founder and CEO of HB Publications, is an experienced ghostwriter and the author of 14 books.

Media Contact

Organization: HB Publications, LLC

Contact Person Name: Hugh Taylor

Website: https://hbpubs.com

Email: hugh@hughtaylor.com

Contact Number: +13103837041

Address: 2606 Hilliard Rome Road

Address 2: PMB 3024

City: Hilliard

State: OH

Country: United States

SOURCE: HB Publications, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/hb-publications-releases-%22the-long-distance-dementia-caregiver%22-1173329