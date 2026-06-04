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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Blind Logic The Ralph R. Teetor Story Celebrates the "39th Annual EyesOn Design at Ford House"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Blind Logic Productions proudly celebrates the 39th Annual EyesOn Design at Ford House, benefiting the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Blind Logic Productions is honored to be a sponsor of one of the world's most unique automotive events, held annually in the Motor City. Each Father's Day, automotive enthusiasts' journey to the historic home of Edsel & Eleanor Ford in Grosse Point Shores, MI, for EyesOn Design - an internationally acclaimed automotive design celebration.

The 2026 theme, "Power and Elegance," highlights how these two ideas are woven throughout the history of design. Each year, the EyesOn Design car show celebrates design excellence of the past, present, and future. Vehicle entries are eligible for multiple awards, including a special honor judged and presented by visually impaired adults. EyesOn Design and the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology share a commitment to help blind and visually impaired individuals maintain independence and quality of life.

Blind Logic Productions and their award-winning documentary film, "Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story," brings increased awareness to blindness and extraordinary achievements possible through courage and determination. The film tells the inspirational story of Ralph Teetor, a blind American visionary and automotive pioneer who overcome unthinkable odds to inspire an entire industry. As Ralph Teetor famously stated in 1945, "I am not handicapped because I never considered myself so."

David Goldman, M.D., Director of the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, commented, "The story of Ralph Teetor is a powerful reminder that vision extends far beyond sight, thereby creating a natural connection between Blind Logic and EyesOn Design in their shared celebration of creativity and design." Goldman further added, "Partnerships like this support design excellence while advancing the DIO's mission to drive vision research. We are deeply appreciative of the opportunity to help share this remarkable story." Filmmaker Jack Teetor noted, "We are honored to be a part of this prestigious automotive event with such a distinguished group of designers, all while benefiting such an important institute."

Emmy Award winners Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe bring this remarkable story to life, among other talented voice actors including Emmy nominated Barry Corbin. This film features renowned trailblazers Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year;" Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc.; Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame; and Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Credits include an award-winning team with Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor the late Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing, Effects and Design by Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by the late Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

The motion picture about Ralph Teetor is currently in development entitled "One Man's Vision," reuniting the creative team behind the acclaimed 2024 biopic Reagan to bring his extraordinary life to a new audience. https://onemansvision.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:
Deborah Gilels
LA Media Consultants
Email: gilelsdeborah@gmail.com
Cell: 818-648-9513
Los Angeles, CA
www.blindlogicproductions.com

SOURCE: Blind Logic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/blind-logic-the-ralph-r.-teetor-story-celebrates-the-%2239th-annua-1173271

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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