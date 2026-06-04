Asante Gold Corporation: Asante Gold Announces Appointment of Chief Development Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSX.V:ASE | GSE:ASG | OTCQX:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Baldwin, as Chief Development Officer of the Company.

Mr. Baldwin is a commercially focused mining executive with more than 30 years of international experience across enterprise development, operations and strategic leadership. He has held senior executive roles across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and South America and brings significant expertise in corporate strategy, business development, transformation programmes, capital allocation and operational turnaround initiatives.

Glenn joins Asante from BGN International, where he served as Head of Mining, establishing a new mining business to support the company's expansion into critical minerals. He has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of several mining companies, including Consolidated Minerals in Ghana and Yilmaden Holding, with operations across more than a dozen countries. Earlier in his career, Glenn held senior roles at Gold Fields, where he oversaw 1.7 Moz of annual gold production across a global portfolio, served as Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoe Nickel & Platinum, and well as technical and development positions at Anglo American and Ma'aden Gold & Base Metals. He has a strong track record of leading operational turnarounds, raising capital and executing acquisitions.

As Chief Development Officer, Glenn will be based in Ghana, working alongside the CEO and the site teams at the Company's operations. In the near term his focus will be operational: leading the turnaround and performance improvement of the Bibiani and Chirano mines, where consistent, predictable production is the Company's immediate priority. In practice his development and operational responsibilities will be one and the same for the foreseeable future. Alongside this, Glenn will begin advancing the Kubi project toward production, and over time will lead Asante's broader growth agenda; developing the projects and opportunities that build long-term value, with disciplined capital allocation across the business.

Malik Easah, Executive Chairman of Asante, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Glenn to Asante. His appointment strengthens our leadership at exactly the right time. Our immediate priority is delivering consistent, reliable production from Bibiani and Chirano, and Glenn brings deep operational experience and a strong track record of leading mining turnarounds, including here in Ghana. He is well placed to work alongside Campbell and the team to lift the performance of our operations, and in time to develop the opportunities that will build lasting value for all of our shareholders."

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical and development studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the US OTCQX Best Market. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.asantegold.com.

Contact Information



Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

investor@asantegold.com

+1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the duration and effect of local and world-wide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; fluctuations in the price of gold; fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships and claims by local communities; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, risks relating to expropriation; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business and growth strategies, the Company's inability to negotiate certain amendments to agreements with our lending group; and those risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussions and analysis and the most recent annual information form. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the securities exchanges on which the Company is listed, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.