Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: NIKA) June 2026 Update

HENDERSON, Nev., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: NIKA) is currently engaged in active discussions with several investors from Europe and the US who have demonstrated significant interest in NIKA; negotiations with two of these parties are in advanced stages.

Because NIKA's goal is not only to secure financing but also to gain a strong strategic partner, the negotiations take slightly more time; however, strong investor interest gives the Company the opportunity to secure the best possible investor.

After the necessary funds have been secured, the pharmaceutical factory will be constructed within four months, with ITV-1 launched within 45 days thereafter. This will secure NIKA's future investment development by providing access to its own capital through large profits, turning the Company into a strong, sustainable project. For more details, see the investor presentation and podcast appearances here.

CEO Dimitar Savov stated: "I thank all current and future investors, as NIKA expects not only to deliver gains to its shareholders, but also to provide access to paramount life-saving drugs to those in need."

About Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) is a pharmaceutical company, specializing in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, and all diseases, for which strengthened cell immunity is of vital importance. NIKA's intellectual property includes six drugs in injection form - two of which have successfully undergone clinical trials with good treatment results - four drugs in tablet form, and eleven dietary supplements. NIKA's goal is to not only achieve corporate profits, but to provide better and easier access to life-saving medicinal drugs and useful dietary supplements. Find more on www.nikapharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believes," "estimates," "intends," "plan," "can," "will," "would," "expects," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain.



