Med-Metrix, LLC: Med-Metrix Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vitalware to Enhance Coding Accuracy and Net Revenue Yield

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Metrix, LLC ("Med-Metrix"), backed by Harvest Partners and A&M Capital Partners, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vitalware, an industry-leading revenue workflow and analytics software business owned by Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT). Vitalware's platform and domain expertise will strengthen Med-Metrix's mid-revenue cycle offering, improving charge capture and coding accuracy, which is expected to help drive measurable improvement in net revenue yield for Med-Metrix's clients.

The transaction will augment Med-Metrix's technology-enabled revenue cycle platform and supports its strategy of combining operator-led services with scalable software solutions. Vitalware's leadership team and employees are expected to be integrated into Med-Metrix's operations following the acquisition, further enhancing Med-Metrix's ability to deliver end-to-end solutions across the revenue cycle. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Vitalware's cloud-based solutions enhance performance across chargemaster management, revenue integrity, price transparency, and coding workflows - critical functions that directly impact reimbursement accuracy and financial performance. The combination will enable Med-Metrix to better support its expanding health system client base in identifying revenue leakage, strengthening compliance, and optimizing net patient revenue.

Founded in 2011 and acquired by Health Catalyst in 2020, Vitalware is a recognized leader in mid-revenue cycle software solutions, with its 5-Time Best in KLAS chargemaster management platform and tools supporting charge capture and regulatory compliance. Its solutions are widely used across hospitals and health systems to improve visibility and continuity in coding, billing, and revenue integrity processes.

"I am very excited to welcome Vitalware to Med-Metrix and build on their strong foundation in revenue integrity," said Joseph Davi, Founder and CEO of Med-Metrix. "This acquisition expands our ability to deliver measurable financial outcomes by combining differentiated technology with deep operational expertise across the mid-revenue cycle."

"Vitalware represents a natural extension of our platform," said Rob Wright, Co-President of Med-Metrix. "By integrating their impressive software capabilities, we are better positioned to help providers improve reimbursement accuracy, manage compliance risk, and capture the full value of care delivered."

"The Vitalware team has built a great business through years of dedication and commitment, and we are grateful for everything they gave to Health Catalyst," said Ben Albert, CEO of Health Catalyst. "This strategic move opens our next phase, and we have found a tremendous partner in Med-Metrix to take Vitalware forward."

"We are pleased to support Med-Metrix in this strategic acquisition," said Lucas Rogers, Partner at Harvest Partners. "Vitalware will enhance the Company's mid-revenue cycle capabilities, positioning Med-Metrix to continue executing on its growth strategy through a combination of organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions."

About Med-Metrix

Med-Metrix is a leading technology-enabled services platform providing end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Business Intelligence solutions for health systems and physician groups across the United States. The Company combines proprietary technology with deep operational expertise to drive measurable financial and operational outcomes.

About Vitalware

Vitalware provides cloud-based software solutions focused on revenue integrity, chargemaster management, pricing transparency, and coding optimization. Its platform helps healthcare organizations improve compliance, enhance charge capture, and optimize financial performance across the mid-revenue cycle. Founded in 2011, Vitalware was acquired by Health Catalyst in 2020 and has been widely adopted by hospitals and health systems nationwide.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in middle-market companies and partnering with high-quality management teams to build growing businesses. The firm invests in service-oriented business across four core sectors: business services & industrials, commercial services, consumer services and healthcare services. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' multi-decade experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth opportunities. The firm has ~$20 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

SOURCE Med-Metrix, LLC