BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04





BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

4 June 2026



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2026 of 1.65 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 July 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 June 2026 (ex-dividend date is 18 June 2026). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 29 June 2026.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 0203 649 3432