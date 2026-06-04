LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Introduces SmartUI Build Data Export for Visual Testing Workflows

The new capability enables teams to export SmartUI build data in PDF, CSV, and JSON formats for reporting, collaboration, and downstream automation

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI Introduces SmartUI Build Data Export for Visual Testing Workflows

The new capability enables teams to export SmartUI build data in PDF, CSV, and JSON formats for reporting, collaboration, and downstream automation

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, June 04, 2026 - TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest ), the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, today announced the launch of SmartUI Build Data Export , a new capability within SmartUI that allows teams to export visual testing build data directly from the dashboard in PDF, CSV, and JSON formats.

The update is designed to simplify how engineering, QA, and release teams share and operationalize visual testing insights across workflows. As visual regression testing becomes increasingly integrated into modern CI/CD pipelines, organizations require easier ways to distribute build-level comparison data, attach evidence to tickets, generate stakeholder summaries, and integrate test outcomes into reporting systems.

With the new export functionality, teams can now download SmartUI build data-including comparison results, statuses, and associated metadata-without relying on APIs or CLI-based workflows. Exports can be generated directly from the SmartUI dashboard once a build is complete.

"Visual testing data is often consumed by far more teams than just QA," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at TestMu AI. "Engineering leaders, release managers, support teams, and stakeholders all need access to reliable build insights in formats that fit naturally into their workflows. SmartUI Build Data Export makes that information significantly easier to operationalize across the organization."

The feature supports multiple export formats depending on downstream use cases. PDF exports provide readable summaries suitable for release reviews and stakeholder communication, CSV exports support spreadsheet analysis and BI workflows, while JSON exports enable integration into scripts, custom dashboards, and automation pipelines.

The capability is built directly into the SmartUI dashboard experience. Users can access exports from the build view through the build menu after the visual comparison data finishes loading. The system then generates downloadable build artifacts containing the latest comparison outcomes and metadata for that run.

The launch further expands SmartUI's visual testing ecosystem, which already includes capabilities such as Smart Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Visual AI Agent, PDF testing, bulk operations, and advanced screenshot comparison workflows.

SmartUI Build Data Export is now available for SmartUI users.

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest ) is the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, designed to enable organizations to automate and scale testing with intelligence at its core. By combining autonomous capabilities with seamless integration across modern development workflows, TestMu AI empowers teams to deliver faster, more reliable, and secure software in an AI-first world.

For more information, visit https://www.testmuai.com/

Media Contact

Nikhil Saxena

Press and Media Manager

+91 9870981968

nikhils@testmuai.com







Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Press and Media Manager +91 9870981968 nikhils@testmuai.com