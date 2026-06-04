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WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 15:25
4,480 Euro
-0,44 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4404,74017:50
PR Newswire
04.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Sale of Shares from Treasury

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Sale of Shares from Treasury

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

4 June 2026

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SALE OF SHARES FROM TREASURY

The Company has sold from treasury a total of 100,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 395.65 pence per share. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 31,099,447 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, including shares held in treasury, is 334,363,825. The total number of voting rights in the Company following the re-issue is 303,264,378.

The figure of 303,264,378 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules .

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Mark Pope mark.pope@frostrow.com; +44 (0)20 3008 4913

Cavendish Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Andrew Worne

Redwheel +44 (0)20 7227 6000

James Aylett

Montfort Communications

Gay Collins gaycollins@montfort.london, +44 (0) 7798 626282

Catherine Winterton, winterton@montfort.london, +44 (0) 7526 693917

Templebar@montfort.london

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.