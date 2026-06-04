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WKN: A0DN9X | ISIN: FO000A0DN9X4 | Ticker-Symbol: B3W
Frankfurt
04.06.26 | 08:04
0,580 Euro
+2,84 % +0,016
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTIC PETROLEUM P/F 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6020,61617:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Atlantic Petroleum - Result of the Annual General Meeting 4th June 2026

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2026-06-04 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) held the Annual General Meeting in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

  • Petur Even Djurhuus was elected Chairman of the Meeting.
  • The Chairman of the Board presented the Board of Director's and management's statement of the Company's activity during 2025.
  • The audited Annual Accounts were presented and approved by the General Meeting.
  • The General Meeting approved the remuneration to the Board in A: 2025 and B: 2026.
  • It was decided to carry forward the result from 2025 to the next year.
  • According to the Articles of Association all Members of the Board are up for election for a period of one year, namely: Ben Arabo, Mourits Joensen and Mark T. Højgaard. The board proposed for the election as board members: Ben Arabo, Mourits Joensen and Mark T. Højgaard. The General Meeting elected the board members proposed by the Board.
  • As proposed it was decided to elect P/F Januar løggilt grannskoðaravirki, Óðinshædd 13, 100 Tórshavn, as auditors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board constituted itself with Mourits Joensen as Chairman and Ben Arabo as Deputy Chairman.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.8/2026

Issued 04-06-2026

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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