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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2026 16:45 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ES Energy Save Holding AB: Energy Save changes name to ES Group AB (publ)

ES Energy Save Holding AB has completed the previously communicated name change to ES Group AB (publ), in accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026. The name change is now registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket).

The name change reflects the company's evolution towards a new business and organisational structure.

"We have developed our business towards a platform- and partnership-driven model, where ES Group represents our role as a technology and platform company, while ES Energy Save is our own product brand. The name change clarifies the structure and creates better conditions for continued expansion," says Yibo Zhao, CEO.

ES Group constitutes the group's platform for technology, ODM and white label business, as well as partnerships. Under the ES Energy Save brand, the company's heat pump solutions are distributed via distributors across several European markets.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under its unchanged ticker, ESGR. The next step is to implement the name change on Nasdaq as well, which is expected to take place within the coming days.

Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Group
Email: hw@esgroup.co

About Us
ES Group is a Swedish heat pump technology and platform company. ES Group enables brands to enter and scale in heat pump markets through white label and ODM partnerships built on proprietary platform architecture and in-house control technology. ES Group also distributes heat pumps under its own brand, ES Energy Save, through installer and distribution networks across European markets. The company has been active in European heat pump markets since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ESGR B). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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