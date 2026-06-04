Messagepoint, a leading customer communications management (CCM) solutions provider, today announced the launch of MARCIEAssist, the first agentic AI capability that automates the work of customer communications management.

With MARCIEAssist, Messagepoint is introducing a fundamentally new model for customer communications management (CCM)-one where users no longer need to manually execute complex tasks. Instead, users simply describe what they want to accomplish, and MARCIEAssist intelligently plans and executes supported actions across content, rules, data, and templates-while keeping users fully in control.

Organizations operating in regulated industries face increasing pressure to deliver accurate, compliant, and highly personalized communications across channels-yet CCM platforms still rely on manual processes that are time-consuming, complex, and dependent on specialized expertise. MARCIEAssist was specifically designed to address these challenges by leveraging agentic AI to do the heavy lifting of CCM work, dramatically reducing the time and effort required to manage communications.

The first release of MARCIEAssist supports three core functions in Messagepoint:

Automating key content operations such as creating, editing, and refactoring content objects

Providing insights into content, rules, and communications

Offering contextual guidance to help users complete work faster and more accurately

Powered by Messagepoint's proprietary AI platform, the Messagepoint Automation, Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), MARCIEAssist operates responsibly within strict governance boundaries, ensuring that actions align with user roles, permissions, and defined system controls. The solution does not access sensitive customer data and does not execute actions outside of its approved use cases. MARCIEAssist also provides full visibility into all actions taken, including detailed audit trails and rollback capabilities, enabling organizations to move faster while maintaining complete control.

Unlike simple AI assistants that merely recommend steps to help generate content, MARCIEAssist introduces a new class of AI to the CCM market. Its agentic capabilities:

Understand user intent and seek clarification when needed

Plan how to complete the requested work

Execute supported actions within Messagepoint

Confirm, track and report results to the user

This shift-from assisting users to permissibly acting on their behalf-further enables organizations to accelerate content operations, reduce reliance on technical expertise, and simplify complex workflows.

"Messagepoint has been at the forefront of AI innovation in the CCM space," said Kaspar Roos, Founder CEO of Aspire CCS. "MARCIEAssist highlights how agentic AI is moving from concept to reality and how it can fundamentally transform the work of customer communications management. What stands out is Messagepoint's purpose-built AI architecture for CCM, focused on solving the operational complexity of communications management rather than simply incorporating LLMs into existing solutions."

"Agentic AI is about moving from AI that helps users do work, to AI that can actually do the work for them-safely, transparently, and under their control," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO and co-founder of Messagepoint. "Messagepoint's mission has always been to simplify and accelerate the management and workflow of these complex customer communications while ensuring accuracy and compliance. MARCIEAssist not only takes our mission to the next level but also represents the future of how organizations will manage these communications."

Messagepoint has been at the forefront of AI innovation in the CCM space since introducing its AI-powered Content Intelligence platform in 2018, helping organizations rationalize, migrate, and optimize content. With the introduction of MARCIEAssist, the first agentic AI capability for CCM, Messagepoint continues to lead the industry in developing innovative solutions that maximize efficiency, simplify complexity, and ensure accuracy and compliance.

"Messagepoint built its differentiation on corpus-wide content intelligence, and MARCIEAssist is the logical next step: applying agentic AI to act across content, rules, data, and templates rather than only advise on them," said Saurabh Raj, Principal Analyst of QKS Group. "What distinguishes this is the combination of agentic action with the governance, audit trails, and rollback that regulated industries require. It reflects where CCM is heading: AI that does the work, under the user's control."

To learn more about MARCIEAssist, visit our website at www.messagepoint.com/MARCIEAssistand join Messagepoint and Aspire CEO Kaspar Roos for an exclusive webinar on the future of agentic AI in customer communications management on June 25, 2026. Register at https://www.messagepoint.com/agentic-ai-webinar

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of AI-powered customer communications management software that transforms how complex customer communications are created, managed, and delivered. An award-winning innovator in the CCM market, Messagepoint has pioneered solutions that empower business users to manage highly personalized, regulated communications with greater speed, accuracy, and control. Today, Messagepoint leverages advanced AI, including agentic AI, to simplify the migration, optimization, authoring, management, and orchestration of communications across all channels. Organizations rely on Messagepoint to deliver exceptional customer experiences with greater efficiency, confidence, and compliance. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Pamela Mugford

Messagepoint

pam.mugford@messagepoint.com