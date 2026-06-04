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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 17:38 Uhr
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American Association of Medical Assistants Announces CEO Transition and Honors 40-Year Legacy of Donald A. Balasa, JD, MBA

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / The American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) announced today that Donald A. Balasa, JD, MBA, will transition from his role as CEO to full-time legal counsel, effective July 31, 2026. Effective August 1, 2026, Annie Storey, MS, CAE, will assume the role of chief staff executive for the AAMA. She will continue to hold the title of executive director.

Mr. Balasa's impact on the AAMA and the medical assisting profession is profound. Over the course of 40 years of dedicated service - as CEO and legal counsel - he has played a pivotal role in advancing the organization's mission, strengthening its legal and public policy foundation, and elevating the national recognition and credibility of medical assistants. His leadership, advocacy, and deep legal expertise have helped safeguard the integrity of the profession during a time of substantial change in health care and education.

"Mr. Balasa's unwavering commitment and leadership have left an indelible mark on the AAMA and the medical assisting profession," said Virginia Thomas, CMA (AAMA), 2024-2026 AAMA president of the Board of Trustees. "We are deeply grateful for his decades of service and are fortunate that he will continue to guide the organization in his role as legal counsel."

In his role as legal counsel, Mr. Balasa will continue to monitor and assist the AAMA with the growing complexity of and changes to the health care industry that affect the medical assisting profession and the AAMA. This strategic shift in Mr. Balasa's role will allow for essential focus on legal issues, which will contribute to positioning the AAMA as a leader in the profession.

Ms. Storey brings a wealth of experience working with organizations, strong leadership experience, and a deep understanding of the AAMA's mission. As executive director and chief staff executive, she will lead operations - including overseeing staff and member services, providing vital leadership and helping the AAMA find opportunities for growth, continuity, and sustainability. Her background in association management, membership services, and volunteer development is positioned to strategically elevate our organization. She will work closely with Mr. Balasa to ensure a seamless transition and continued organizational excellence.

This leadership structure positions the AAMA to effectively navigate the increasingly complex health care industry while protecting and advancing the medical assisting profession.

For more information, please contact:
Miranda Sanks-Korenchan
AAMA Communications Director
MarCom@aama-ntl.org

About the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA)

The American Association of Medical Assistants, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of thousands of medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/.

SOURCE: American Association of Medical Assistants



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/american-association-of-medical-assistants-announces-ceo-transition-a-1172873

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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