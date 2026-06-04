INRIX now has the most parking data in the industry covering 22K cities and 48M spaces

INRIX, Inc., a global leader in transportation intelligence, today announced a significantly expanded deployment of its predictive parking and curb intelligence platform, reinforcing its position as the industry's most comprehensive and decision-grade parking intelligence solution for automotive OEMs, cities, and mobility platforms worldwide. INRIX provides real world coverage based on how parking actually works on-street, off-street, dynamic availability and driver behavior. Others count locations. INRIX understands parking ecosystems.

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Parking Intelligence for a New Era of Mobility

Parking Intelligence for a New Era of Mobility

Parking data has traditionally been evaluated based on volume, how many locations are listed, or how many attributes are captured. But as mobility evolves, these metrics are no longer sufficient. INRIX is redefining the category by prioritizing:

Verified, real-world usable parking inventory

Dynamic curb and regulation intelligence

Predictive availability at estimated time of arrival (ETA)

Continuous validation powered by connected vehicle data

"Parking intelligence is no longer about static maps," said Ahmed Darrat, Chief Product Officer at INRIX. "It's about helping drivers, vehicles, and cities make confident decisions before arrival based on real-world conditions, regulations, and probability of availability."

Parking Intelligence by the Numbers

INRIX delivers a highly comprehensive and data-driven parking intelligence platform, including:

50+ petabytes of transportation data

7M+ parking locations and 48M parking spaces mapped globally

Coverage across 22K cities in 145 countries, with deep urban-core focus

500,000 on-street street segments digitized

300M vehicles and devices contributing real-time data, generating 44B data points daily

Predictive models trained on trillions of connected vehicle events.

Real-time updates in 15-minute intervals, forecasting parking demand up to 7 days ahead

Millions of curb-level observations including rates, restrictions, and curb usage

Accuracy Transparent Data

INRIX delivers parking intelligence built on a rigorous, transparent data quality framework designed to ensure accuracy and reliability. Using advanced statistical models, INRIX achieves =95% coverage fidelity, =90% attribution accuracy on critical driver-facing attributes including parking rules, pricing, and restrictions, and predictive performance that significantly outperforms random chance. This performance is continuously validated through large-scale, statistically robust methodologies, including:

95% statistical confidence level

±5% margin of error

Large, randomized sample sets across entire cities

INRIX applies monthly bench testing using satellite imagery, municipal data, and APIs, alongside quarterly real-world ground-truth validation to ensure accuracy in live conditions. From January through April 2026, INRIX validated performance across 46 city instances in 12 countries, consistently delivering ~99% coverage and accuracy in ground-truth testing and strong predictive results. Cities across North America and Europe including Berlin, London, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Boston, demonstrate INRIX's ability to provide highly accurate, comprehensive, and actionable parking insights in real-world environments.

Built for Real-World Usability, Not Just Data Volume

INRIX parking intelligence is designed to reflect how parking works in cities, not just how it appears in static datasets.

Verified using real-world probe data and validated through connected vehicle signals and partnerships with cities, OEMs, and parking operators

Excludes restricted or inaccessible parking from core inventory to ensure drivers are guided only to usable options

Continuously updated through live telemetry, curb activity, and real-time system inputs

This approach ensures that vehicles and applications are not simply presented with more options; but the right ones.

Predictive Decision-Making vs. Static Listings

Unlike legacy parking solutions that focus on location and static attributes, INRIX delivers AI-native parking intelligence designed for automated and connected mobility systems by combining:

Connected vehicle data

Real-time curb activity

Traffic conditions

Historical demand patterns

INRIX models the probability of parking availability at arrival, enabling:

Autonomous arrival and drop-off planning

Parking-aware routing decisions near destination

Reduced congestion from unnecessary cruising

More predictable curb interactions

A Flexible Intelligence Layer for Mobility Ecosystems

INRIX is not just a data provider, it is a platform that integrates across the mobility ecosystem, serving as a bridge between:

Navigation systems

Mapping providers

OEM vehicle platforms

City and curb management systems

By unifying parking, curb, traffic, and incident intelligence, INRIX enables a continuous mobility journey, from departure to arrival, within a single intelligence layer.

The Future of Parking Is Predictive

As cities modernize and vehicles become more intelligent, static parking data is no longer sufficient. "The future of mobility depends on knowing, not guessing, what will be available when you arrive," said Darrat. "INRIX is defining that standard with predictive, validated, and globally deployed parking intelligence."

About INRIX

Founded in 2004, INRIX pioneered intelligent mobility solutions by transforming big data from connected devices and vehicles into mobility insights. INRIX has harnessed machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver precise and actionable mobility data. This revolutionary approach enabled INRIX to become one of the leading providers of data and analytics in people and vehicle movement. With partners and solutions spanning across the mobility ecosystem, INRIX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and transportation. Learn more at INRIX.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Lucy Meneghello

Communiqué PR for INRIX

INRIX@communiquepr.com

2062824923 ext. 129