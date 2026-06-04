Airwallex, a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, today announced the acquisition of Leapfin, a premier financial data automation platform specializing in revenue recognition and reconciliation.

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The acquisition strengthens Airwallex's comprehensive suite of solutions, allowing businesses to seamlessly transition operational transaction data into GAAP-ready financials. Integrating Leapfin's deep expertise in revenue accounting with Airwallex's global infrastructure will offer global finance teams a strong foundation for the entire record-to-report process. The companies plan to launch new product capabilities in the coming months, building on Leapfin's technology to simplify reconciliation, revenue recognition, and other record-to-report processes.

"Finance teams today are managing unprecedented complexity, operating across multiple entities, currencies, and fragmented data systems," said Jack Zhang, CEO and Co-founder of Airwallex. "Leapfin has solved a notoriously difficult engineering problem by turning messy transactional data into an auditable, single source of truth. Bringing Leapfin's powerful data engine and accounting AI agents into the Airwallex ecosystem allows us to close the loop on the entire financial lifecycle, from accepting payments to closing the books."

Airwallex's infrastructure processes over $266 billion in annual transaction volume and serves more than 250,000 customers globally. The addition of Leapfin ensures that these high-growth businesses can accelerate reconciliation, eliminate manual spreadsheets, and automate revenue recognition logic at a global scale.

"We started Leapfin to give finance teams a stronger foundation than disconnected legacy systems and manual workarounds," said Ray Lau, CEO and Co-founder of Leapfin. "By joining forces with Airwallex, we have the backing of a global platform to accelerate our roadmap, scale our engineering resources, and deliver even greater value to the customers who trust us with their critical financial workflows."

"Reliable financial AI cannot run on a swamp of spreadsheets; it requires structured, clean, and immutable data," added Erik Yao, CTO and Co-founder of Leapfin. "With our automated subledger and accounting AI agents, we look forward to deeper product collaboration with the Airwallex team to build the future of finance technology."

Leapfin's core product, leadership, and engineering teams will continue operating seamlessly, ensuring continuity for existing customers while scaling capabilities under the Airwallex umbrella.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses. We are building the future of global banking for a borderless, real-time, intelligent economy.

More than 250,000 companies worldwide, from startups to public enterprises, use Airwallex to manage their global banking and financial operations, or to build and monetise their own financial products.

Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex holds 85+ licenses across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, forming one of the most comprehensive financial infrastructures in the world. This regulated backbone powers Airwallex products at global scale, including payment acceptance, billing, global business accounts, corporate cards, and spend management.

The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore with over 2,200 employees across 26 offices. Learn more at www.airwallex.com.

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