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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: USA Labels Market to Reach USD 23.2 Billion by 2035 as Smart Labeling, Digital Printing, and Compliance-Driven Packaging Transform Product Communication

USA Labels Market to Reach USD 23.2 Billion by 2035 as Smart Labeling, Digital Printing, and Compliance-Driven Packaging Transform Product Communication

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Del., June 4, 2026

NEWARK, Del., June 4, 2026 The USA Labels Market is projected to grow from USD 16.1 billion in 2025 to USD 23.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is evolving beyond traditional product identification functions toward intelligent packaging communication systems powered by digital printing, smart label technologies, sustainability initiatives, and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.

As brands across food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and industrial sectors prioritize traceability, consumer engagement, and compliance, labels are becoming a critical component of modern packaging strategies. Innovations such as RFID-enabled labels, QR-code integration, digital printing, and eco-friendly materials are reshaping the industry's competitive landscape.

An FMI analyst, Ismail Sutaria, notes:
"The USA labels market is likely to favor converters that can balance print quality with compliance and sustainability needs. Food, beverage, and healthcare brands will increasingly prefer label partners that support faster design changes, durable materials, and enhanced product traceability."

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18057

Market Drivers and Strategic Shifts

The growing consumption of packaged goods across the United States continues to create strong demand for advanced labeling solutions. Simultaneously, regulatory mandates surrounding product information disclosure, ingredient transparency, authentication, and safety compliance are encouraging investments in innovative labeling technologies.

Digital transformation is accelerating throughout the value chain as manufacturers adopt smart labels to improve supply chain visibility, anti-counterfeiting measures, and customer interaction.

Key growth drivers include:

  • Expansion of RFID and QR-code-enabled smart labels
  • Rising demand for digital printing and short-run customization
  • Growing regulatory requirements across food, beverage, and healthcare sectors
  • Increased adoption of sustainable label materials and water-based inks
  • Strong growth in e-commerce packaging and product traceability solutions

However, the market faces challenges from fluctuating import duties, raw material cost volatility, and increasing competition among converters seeking differentiation through innovation and sustainability.

Segment and Regional Insights

Pressure sensitive labels (PSL) remain the dominant product category, accounting for approximately 39.4% of total market demand in 2025. Their ease of application, compatibility with automated packaging lines, and flexibility across multiple packaging formats continue to drive widespread adoption.

Plastic labels lead the material segment with a 47.8% market share due to superior moisture resistance, durability, and compatibility with diverse printing technologies. Meanwhile, water-based inks are gaining momentum as converters and brand owners seek low-VOC and environmentally responsible printing solutions.

Regionally:

  • The Midwest remains a key manufacturing hub for food and consumer goods labeling demand.
  • The Southeast benefits from expanding packaged food and healthcare production.
  • The West supports growth in premium packaging and digital printing applications.
  • The Northeast continues to drive demand for high-value specialty labels and advanced compliance solutions.

Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning-
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-18057

Competitive Landscape

The USA labels market remains highly competitive, featuring global packaging leaders alongside regional converters and specialty labeling providers.

Key companies include CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Multi-Color Corporation, 3M Company, Resource Label Group LLC, Fuji Seal International Inc., BRADY Corporation, Mondi plc, UPM Raflatac, and Sato America LLC.

Competitive strategies are increasingly centered on:

  • Investments in digital printing and smart labeling technologies
  • Development of recyclable and sustainable label materials
  • Acquisitions to strengthen regional market presence
  • Expansion of RFID-enabled and authentication-focused product portfolios
  • Partnerships supporting compliance and traceability initiatives

Why FMI's USA Labels Market Report Is Different

Traditional market research typically provides:

  • Market size, CAGR, and forecast
  • Segment share analysis
  • Regional demand assessment
  • Basic competitive landscape overview

FMI delivers significantly deeper industry intelligence through:

  • Printing technology benchmarking across digital, flexographic, gravure, offset, and letterpress systems
  • Smart label adoption analysis including RFID, NFC, and QR-code integration
  • Raw material sourcing intelligence covering plastics, paper, and aluminum substrates
  • Regulatory impact assessment of labeling mandates and packaging compliance standards
  • Sustainability benchmarking including recyclable materials and low-VOC ink adoption
  • Supply chain analysis across converters, material suppliers, and end users
  • Pricing intelligence and production economics by label category
  • Competitive tracking covering acquisitions, partnerships, capacity expansions, and innovation investments

Unlock high-growth opportunities with FMI's niche business market insights:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis

Why This Matters for Buyers

  • Enables informed sourcing and procurement decisions
  • Supports regulatory compliance planning
  • Identifies emerging smart labeling opportunities
  • Improves packaging efficiency and product traceability
  • Helps optimize material selection and printing technology investments

Who Should Use This Report

  • Label manufacturers and converters
  • Packaging companies
  • Raw material suppliers
  • Food and beverage producers
  • Pharmaceutical manufacturers
  • Personal care and consumer goods brands
  • Logistics and supply chain providers
  • Investors and private equity firms

Where It Supports Action

  • Sell: Identify high-growth label categories and end-use industries
  • Source: Optimize material procurement and supplier strategies
  • Manufacture: Improve production efficiency through advanced printing technologies
  • Distribute: Strengthen traceability and inventory visibility
  • Promote: Enhance consumer engagement through smart packaging solutions
  • Partner: Build relationships across packaging and technology ecosystems
  • Invest: Evaluate growth opportunities in digital and sustainable labeling
  • Defend Market Share: Benchmark innovation and competitive positioning

Explore the Latest Packaging Industry Analysis Now:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/packaging

USA Labels Market Size & Industry Trends 2035

  • Market Name: USA Labels Market
  • Market Size: USD 16.1 Billion (2025)
  • Forecast Value: USD 23.2 Billion (2035)
  • CAGR: 3.7%
  • Forecast Period: 2025 to 2035
  • Leading Segment: Pressure Sensitive Labels (39.4% share)
  • Leading Material: Plastic Labels (47.8% share)
  • Leading Ink Type: Water-Based Inks (36.2% share)
  • Fastest-Growing Technologies: RFID Labels, QR-Code Labels, Digital Printing Solutions
  • Key Companies: CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Multi-Color Corporation, 3M Company, Resource Label Group LLC, Fuji Seal International Inc., BRADY Corporation, Mondi plc, UPM Raflatac, Sato America LLC.

Related Reports:

  • USA In-mold Labels Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-in-mold-labels-market
  • Labels Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/labels-market
  • Label Applicators Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/label-applicators-market
  • Labelling Machine Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/labelling-machines-market
  • Label, Adhesive and Ink Systems for High-Recyclability Plastic Packaging Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/label-adhesive-and-ink-systems-for-high-recyclability-plastic-packaging-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)?

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers actionable, decision-focused market intelligence that goes beyond traditional research reports. The company provides:?

  • In-depth pricing and cost benchmarking analysis?
  • Demand forecasting based on real industry inputs?
  • Procurement and buyer behavior insights?
  • Supply chain and trade flow intelligence?
  • Technology adoption trends across industries?

FMI follows a robust bottom-up research?methodology, combining insights from industry experts, procurement leaders, and technical professionals to ensure?accurate?and practical market intelligence.?

For Press & Corporate Inquiries???

Rahul Singh???
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy???
Future Market Insights, Inc.???
+91 8600020075???
For Sales -?sales@futuremarketinsights.com???
For Media -?Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com???
For web -?https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/???
For?Web -?https://www.factmr.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/usa-labels-market-to-reach-usd-23-2-billion-by-2035-as-smart-labeling-digital-printing-and-compliance-driven-packaging-transform-product-communication-302791569.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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