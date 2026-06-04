Avel eCare, Great Plains Health Alliance, and Pioneer Health Network Partner to Expand Rural Care Access Across Kansas

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Avel eCare, Great Plains Health Alliance (GPHA), and Pioneer Health Network (PHN) today announced a collaborative effort supported through the Kansas Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) to expand telemedicine enabled care delivery across rural hospitals throughout the state.

Together, the organizations will advance a shared strategy focused on strengthening access to essential services, supporting local care teams, and building long-term sustainability for rural communities across Kansas.

The initiative reflects a broader national momentum as states deploy federal Rural Health Transformation funding to modernize care delivery, strengthen the rural workforce, and improve long-term sustainability for community hospitals. Through this partnership, GPHA and PHN are leading a coordinated, network-based approach, with Avel eCare serving as a key clinical and operational partner in delivering virtual care capabilities.

The award recognizes a shared commitment among all three organizations to advancing innovative, community-centered care models. Telemedicine will play a central role in enhancing care delivery across emergency, inpatient, and behavioral health settings while ensuring patients can continue to receive care close to home.

"This work reflects a much larger shift happening across the country," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "States are rethinking how care is delivered in rural communities, and virtual health is becoming a foundational part of that future. We're proud to partner with Great Plains Health Alliance and Pioneer Health Network to help ensure patients - regardless of where they live - have access to the care needed to ensure the highest outcomes."

This work builds on earlier efforts across Kansas to evaluate and implement solutions through the Rural Health Transformation Program, an initiative designed to strengthen rural health systems, improve access to care, and support sustainable delivery models.

"The Rural Partnership Grant Program provided a unique opportunity for Pioneer Health Network and Great Plains Health Alliance to join forces in expanding emergency, behavioral health, and hospitalist telehealth services to more of our member hospitals through our existing partner, Avel eCare," said Dee Dee Dewell, Executive Director of Pioneer Health Network. "Given our long-standing presence and shared member hospitals, this is a strong demonstration of collaboration to transform care delivery and strengthen clinical resources across 31 Critical Access Hospitals in Kansas. This will be a meaningful win for the communities we serve."

"This initiative represents what is possible when healthcare organizations come together around a shared purpose," said Curt Colson, President & Chief Executive Office, Great Plains Health Alliance. "Through our partnership with Pioneer Health Network and Avel eCare, we are building a more connected care model that strengthens our member hospitals, supports clinicians, and ensures patients in rural Kansas have reliable access to high-quality care."

Avel's Virtual Health System is designed to support and extend local care teams - not replace them - by providing 24/7 access to board-certified physicians, experienced nurses, and specialists. By integrating virtual care into existing workflows, hospitals are better equipped to care for patients locally while supporting their workforce and maintaining essential services.

"We are grateful for the collaboration and leadership demonstrated by Great Plains Health Alliance, Pioneer Health Network, and the many hospital partners involved," said Kelly Rhone, Chief Medical Officer of Avel eCare. "This is a meaningful step forward in continuing to build sustainable, community-centered care models across rural Kansas."

As implementation moves forward, the partnership will focus on expanding access, strengthening care delivery, and improving outcomes across participating hospitals, reinforcing a shared commitment to ensuring high-quality healthcare is not defined by geography.

About the Rural Health Transformation Program

The Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) is designed to help states strengthen rural healthcare systems through innovative care delivery models, workforce support, technology investments, and improved access to care. Programs funded through Rural Health Transformation initiatives focus on helping rural hospitals remain sustainable while ensuring patients can access high-quality healthcare close to home.

Additional information about rural health transformation efforts can be found through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Rural Health initiatives and the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Health Information Hub:

CMS Rural Health Resources: https://www.cms.gov/priorities/rural-health-transformation-rht-program/overview

Rural Health Information Hub: https://www.ruralhealthinfo.org

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is a leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, delivering care to patients in hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, and other settings across the country. With more than 30 years of experience, Avel partners with healthcare organizations to expand access to high-quality care and support local providers through its comprehensive virtual health system.

About Great Plains Health Alliance

Great Plains Health Alliance (GPHA) is a non-profit corporation, organized in 1950, established as a member-driven network of hospitals and healthcare organizations committed to strengthening rural healthcare across the region. GPHA focuses on collaboration, resource alignment, and innovative care models that support sustainability, improve access, and enhance the quality of care delivered within local communities.

About Pioneer Health Network

Pioneer Health Network (PHN) is a collaborative network of independent hospitals working together to improve access, enhance operational efficiencies, and advance care delivery across rural communities. Through shared initiatives and strategic partnerships, PHN supports its members in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care close to home.

CONTACT:

Jessica Gaikowski, Director of Marketing & Communications

media@avelecare.com | 605.606.0150

SOURCE: Avel eCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-great-plains-health-alliance-and-pioneer-health-network-pa-1173257