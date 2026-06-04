Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bombay Sapphire Distillery Recognised as Environmental Leaders for Conservation Efforts by Tandem Global

LAVERSTOKE, HAMPSHIRE, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Distillery has been recognised for its continued leadership in conservation and biodiversity protection as it announces its Silver recertification through Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Certification, powered by Tandem Global.

The Hampshire-based distillery, which is owned by Bacardi, has held the Silver Certification continuously since 2023 - a milestone that made it the first spirits production site in the UK to achieve the standard. Established in 1989, WHC Certification continues to be the world's only voluntary sustainability standard for businesses enhancing biodiversity and supporting conservation education on their sites.

Located on the banks of the River Test, a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery continues to support local biodiversity through initiatives including wildflower planting for pollinators and the installation of fish and eel passes to help improve river connectivity and support native species migration. The renewed Silver Certification recognises the distillery's ongoing work to protect and restore wetland and river habitats, alongside continued efforts in biodiversity monitoring and responsible water stewardship along one of the UK's most environmentally sensitive waterways.

The distillery is a landmark of sustainable design from globally celebrated, visionary designer Thomas Heatherwick. Its design is rated "Outstanding" by BREEAM - the world's leading sustainability assessment method for masterplanning - and more than 99% of its waste is recycled or converted into energy. Added to this, Bombay Sapphire is crafted using a unique blend of 10 botanicals from sustainably certified suppliers.

Beyond its own biodiversity programmes, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Laverstoke Distillery continue to champion broader environmental action. In late 2025, the site hosted the presentation of the 2025 E1 Blue Impact Championship, presented by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. The award, from E1 - the world's first all-electric raceboat Championship - recognises the team that delivered the strongest season-long contribution to protecting and restoring aquatic ecosystems, supporting E1's mission to accelerate ocean conservation efforts.

"The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Distillery has been carefully cultivated with sustainability in mind. Being a Grade II listed historic site as well as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, conservation and restoration have always been central to the distillery and its surrounding landscape. Consideration for the environment runs throughout our practices at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE; from the partners we choose, including becoming the Official Gin partner of the E1 Series - the world's first all-electric race boat championship, to the team's dedication to sustainable practices in the production of our gin," says Rodolfo Nervi, Vice President Corporate Sustainability, Global Safety and Quality at Bacardi. "We are incredibly proud to retain the WHC Silver Certification, having become the first UK spirits production facility to receive the recognition in 2023. We look forward to continuing our work to support the local environment and deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes for the landscapes and waterways around us."

The site also participates in the Anglers' Riverfly Monitoring Initiative, working with local volunteers from the Watercress and Winterbournes Landscape Partnership Scheme to track invertebrate populations. This citizen science programme provides valuable long-term data on river health, helping guide conservation priorities and adaptive environmental management.

"BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Distillery is recognised as meeting the strict requirements of WHC Certification. Companies achieving WHC Certification, like Bacardi, are environmental leaders, voluntarily managing their lands to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them," says Margaret O'Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, Tandem Global.

The distillery joins other Bacardi facilities globally that have achieved certification and recognition for environmental performance, including operations in Puerto Rico and Jacksonville, Florida, underscoring the company's broader commitment to sustainability across its global footprint.

To learn more about how Bacardi is doing the right thing, visit www.bacardilimited.com/CS

Enjoy BOMBAY SAPPHIRE responsibly.

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NOTES TO EDITORS:

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Distillery

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Distillery, located at the historic Laverstoke Mill in Hampshire, offers visitors a unique glimpse into the world of gin production. Opened to the public in 2014, the distillery is renowned for its Vapour Infusion process and its iconic glasshouses, designed by Heatherwick Studios, which showcase the ten botanicals used in the gin. With a range of tours, tastings, and cocktail masterclasses, the distillery provides an immersive experience for gin enthusiasts. Visitors can also enjoy the onsite café, bar, and shop.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, PATRÓN tequila, GREY GOOSE vodka, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center) provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. They work across sectors and at all levels of organizations to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water - from field operations to boardrooms and beyond. Learn more at https://tandemglobal.org/

Find more stories and multimedia from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bombay-sapphirer-distillery-recognised-as-environmental-leaders-for-conservation-efforts-by-1173371