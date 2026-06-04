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PR Newswire
04.06.2026 18:36 Uhr
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PEPPER & SEED LTD: Angsana Corfu welcomes the 2026 Season with elevated experiences and authentic Greek hospitality

LONDON , June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angsana Corfu opens its 2026 season, inviting guests to experience the beauty, culture, and warmth of Corfu through a refined lens of contemporary luxury.

Perched on a hillside overlooking the Ionian Sea, Angsana Corfu - the first Angsana property in Europe and part of the Banyan Group - blends modern elegance with the rich heritage of the island. As the new season begins, the resort reintroduces its signature experiences, thoughtfully curated to immerse guests in the authentic spirit of Corfu, from its distinctive culinary traditions and centuries-old culture to its breathtaking landscapes.

Experiential programming spans curated cultural journeys, immersive nature experiences, and holistic wellness rituals inspired by both Asian traditions and Greek philosophy. Guests can hike scenic trails through ancient olive groves with sweeping coastal views, discover the island's craft brewing heritage, or simply surrender to the resort's world-class wellness facilities - among them a 25-metre heated indoor pool, a panoramic yoga deck, and state-of-the-art fitness spaces offering everything from restorative therapies to sound healing.

Exclusive daily cruises across Corfu's crystal-clear Ionian waters reveal secluded beaches and the enchanting islands of Paxos and Antipaxos, combining elegance, privacy, and timeless beauty.

"At Angsana Corfu, we aim to create more than just a stay - we offer a true sense of place," said Kostas Biblis, General Manager. "We are looking forward to an exciting season where guests rediscover the beauty of Corfu through curated experiences, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality."

Gastronomic offerings span eight venues overseen by an award-winning executive chef. Sofrito celebrates authentic Corfiot cuisine with premium local olive oils, artisanal honey, and seasonal island produce; Oribu presents contemporary Asian dishes; and Emerald by Night brings the Greek spirit to life with traditional meze and live bouzouki music on the beachfront.

With 37 private pool villas - all with sea views - plus 159 rooms and suites, a showstopping infinity pool, and an award-winning spa, Angsana Corfu offers discerning travellers an exceptional balance of tranquility and enrichment.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angsana-corfu-welcomes-the-2026-season-with-elevated-experiences-and-authentic-greek-hospitality-302791852.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.