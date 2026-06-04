Stefanie Rupert to Represent Alero Financial at World Credit Union Conference in Sydney

Alero Financial President & CEO Selected to Share Insights on Financial Inclusion, Alternative Identification, and Expanding Access to Banking Services

ELGIN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Alero Financial announced today that President and CEO Stefanie Rupert will participate in the 2026 World Credit Union Conference hosted by the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU), taking place July 19-22, 2026, in Sydney, Australia.

The annual conference is expected to bring together more than 2,500 credit union professionals from over 60 countries to discuss the future of cooperative finance, financial inclusion, digital innovation, artificial intelligence, advocacy, and membership growth. WOCCU represents more than 67,000 credit unions and cooperative financial institutions serving hundreds of millions of members worldwide.

Rupert will join a panel discussion focused on alternative identification, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs), immigrant access to financial services, refugee onboarding, and the development of culturally relevant financial products. The discussion aligns closely with the conference's broader mission of expanding economic opportunity and increasing access to responsible financial services for underserved populations.

"Financial inclusion begins when someone is seen," said Rupert. "For many individuals and families, access to a financial institution is the first step toward stability, opportunity, and belonging. Credit unions have a unique responsibility and opportunity to remove unnecessary barriers while maintaining sound practices that help people build stronger financial futures."

The panel will explore how credit unions can serve as bridge builders for individuals who may not fit traditional banking models but possess significant potential to contribute to their communities and local economies.

Topics will include:

Alternative forms of identification and account access

Serving immigrant and refugee communities

Financial products designed for diverse populations

Building trust through culturally relevant services

Expanding economic participation through cooperative finance

Rupert's participation also supports the mission of WOCCU's Global Women's Leadership Network (GWLN), which works to empower women leaders, amplify diverse voices, and advance economic empowerment worldwide.

"People don't arrive without potential, they often arrive without documentation that fits traditional systems," Rupert said. "Our role as financial institutions is to find responsible ways to help people become visible within the financial system and participate in economic opportunity."

Under Rupert's leadership, Alero Financial has continued to explore innovative approaches to financial inclusion while remaining committed to the credit union philosophy of people helping people.

The World Credit Union Conference serves as one of the largest gatherings of cooperative finance leaders in the world and provides a forum for sharing ideas, strengthening international partnerships, and advancing the future of member-focused financial services.

About Alero Financial

Alero Financial is a member-owned financial cooperative serving members across multiple states. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, Alero Financial operates a growing network of branches across the Midwest, California, and other key markets. Following the integration of North Bay Credit Union, Alero expanded its presence in California and strengthened its ability to serve diverse communities, entrepreneurs, and specialized industries through innovative financial services and local expertise.

Alero Financial also includes Greenbax Marketplace. Greenbax is a Fintech.

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Plaid Swan Inc.

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Betsy McCloskey Plaid Swan Inc.

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SOURCE: Alero Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/stefanie-rupert-to-represent-alero-financial-at-world-credit-union-c-1173379