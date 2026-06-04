Glo Tanning Brings Modern Wellness and Self-Care to West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in West Bloomfield, Michigan, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Abdel and Jana Mekhhal, who are focused on expanding access to modern wellness and self-care offerings in the West Bloomfield community while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 120 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"West Bloomfield is a community that values both wellness and quality of experience," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We are excited to bring a concept that combines advanced wellness technology with a welcoming environment where people can invest in themselves, recharge, and build routines that help them look and feel their best."

Location:

6231 Orchard Lake Rd

West Bloomfield, Michigan 48322

Contact:

PR@Glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-brings-modern-wellness-and-self-care-to-west-bloomfi-1173363