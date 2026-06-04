Sasol International Chemicals today announced a €60 million investment at its Brunsbüttel site to expand its advanced materials and specialty chemicals capabilities, reinforcing the company's position as a leading global supplier of high-performance aluminas and related specialty materials.

The project will debottleneck and expand Sasol's existing Advanced Materials alumina asset base in Brunsbüttel, strengthening its role as a differentiated merchant supplier of spherical alumina supports for advanced catalyst systems and other high-value applications. The enhanced capability will support customers in sectors where performance, security of supply and technical partnership are key competitive drivers.

The investment marks a significant step in Sasol's strategy to grow its portfolio of specialty products, deepen long-term customer relationships and enhance the resilience of its global chemicals business. All required construction approvals have been secured, enabling the project to move into execution. Procurement activities are underway, with selection of the general contractor expected in June and beneficial operation targeted around 2029.

"This investment is about scaling and sharpening the capabilities that differentiate Sasol in advanced materials and specialty chemicals," said Stefan Maedje, head of Advanced Materials for Sasol's International Chemicals business. "By expanding our advanced alumina production and enhancing process performance, we are reinforcing our role as a reliable, technology-driven partner for customers in critical applications where performance and continuity of supply are non-negotiable."

The project design integrates energy optimization and process improvements and is expected to reduce the product carbon footprint by up to 15% per ton compared to the existing baseline, supporting both Sasol's and its customers' sustainability and competitiveness objectives.

"This is a targeted, disciplined growth investment in an established advanced materials platform," added Maedje. "It enhances our ability to support customers who require high-purity and ultra-high-purity aluminas and specialty materials for the next generation of catalyst and process technologies."

In the context of a challenging European chemicals environment, Sasol's investment demonstrates that selective, performance-driven growth in advanced materials and specialty products remains attractive where existing assets, capabilities and market positions can be leveraged effectively.

About Sasol International Chemicals

Sasol International Chemicals manufactures and markets a broad, state-of-the-art portfolio of specialty and commodity chemicals for a wide range of applications and industries. Our unique chemistry provides the building blocks for a more sustainable future and is used by more than 4,000 customers in 80 countries in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Sasol International Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited and manages its Northern Hemisphere chemicals business, its people, and its stakeholders, with end-to-end accountability for safe operations, profit and loss, technology and innovation, and delivering more sustainable solutions for our customers. For more information, visit our website.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Karen Clapp

Communications Manager, Commercial

Sasol International Chemicals

karen.clapp@us.sasol.com