ODIOT SA: Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of Wednesday 3 June 2026 and Announcement of Strategic Projects

Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of Wednesday 3 June 2026

and Announcement of Strategic Projects

Paris, June 4 - 7 p.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces the results of its combined general meeting held on 3 June 2026 and the t ransfer of ODIOT S.A's listing to Euronext Growth

General Meeting Report

The ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of ODIOT S.A shareholders took place on Wednesday 3 June 2026, chaired by Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat. Eleven shareholders were present, had given proxy, or voted remotely. Together, they represented 40.44% of the share capital and 38.84% of the voting rights.

All resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were adopted unanimously. The key decisions voted on were as follows:

Approval of the 2025 financial statements, allocation of the profit of €979,150, and approval of regulated agreements;

Ratification of the co-optation to the Board of Directors of Ms. Auzière and Ms. Blandin;

Appointment to the Board of Directors of HRH Joachim Murat and Mr Antoine Ernst;

Renewal of the Board's financial authorisations.

Following this general meeting, the Board of Directors of ODIOT S.A. is now composed of the following members:

Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Tiphaine Auzière

Mrs. Sophie Blandin

SAR Joachim Murat

Mr. Yves Pozzo di Borgo

Mr. Antoine Ernst

Mr. Marc Jobert

Mr. Thierry Bignet

Announcement of the transfer of ODIOT S.A's listing to Euronext Growth:

ODIOT S.A. has initiated the process of transferring its listing from Euronext Access Paris to Euronext Growth Paris. All Invest Securities, acting as listing sponsor, and the law firm Lexelians have been appointed to assist with the process. This transfer is expected to allow ODIOT S.A. to attract new types of institutional investors and improve the liquidity of its shares. Shareholders will be asked to approve this transfer at a general meeting expected to be held on 13 July 2026. ODIOT S.A. expects the transfer to be completed by end of July 2026 at the latest.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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