NexCore Group and Clarion Partners Break Ground on The Gallery Richmond Beach

New senior living community in Shoreline, Washington will offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care near Seattle's North Shore

SHORELINE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / NexCore Group and Clarion Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of The Gallery Richmond Beach, a new senior living community planned for Seattle's North Shore.

Located at 18840 8th Avenue NW in Shoreline, Washington, the six-story community will include 205 residences across the full continuum of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. The community will be operated by Experience Senior Living, a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group.

The June 2 ceremony marked the official start of construction and brought together project leaders, development partners, and community stakeholders to recognize the next step in bringing The Gallery Richmond Beach to life.

Designed with the surrounding neighborhood and Pacific Northwest setting in mind, The Gallery Richmond Beach will feature natural materials, generous windows, outdoor terraces, and views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. The community is planned to support a full-service resident experience with spaces for dining, wellness, social connection, creative programming, and outdoor gathering.

The community's floating license care model is designed to support residents as their needs evolve, allowing them to age-in-place within the community while accessing additional care over time. The Gallery Richmond Beach will focus on creating an environment centered on wellness, hospitality, connection, and quality of life.

The site is located near Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and within a walkable neighborhood with nearby dining and retail. Residents will also have access to regional healthcare providers, including Swedish Edmonds, UW Medicine, and EvergreenHealth.

The Gallery Richmond Beach marks the first development partnership between NexCore Group and Clarion Partners, combining NexCore's senior living development and operations platform with Clarion's institutional real estate investment experience.

The Gallery Richmond Beach is anticipated to open in 2028.

ABOUT THE GALLERY RICHMOND BEACH

The Gallery Richmond Beach will offer 205 residences across the full continuum of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care within a six-story senior living community located at 18840 8th Avenue NW in Shoreline, Washington. Designed with a Northwest-inspired aesthetic and a full-service amenity program, the community will support active older adults who want an engaging lifestyle with access to care as their needs evolve. Opening is anticipated in 2028. For leasing information, visit experiencesrliving.com.

Brandi Williamson | bwilliamson@eslliving.com | 303.392.8239

ABOUT NEXCORE GROUP

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company develops medical outpatient, senior living, academic medical and science properties in partnership with leading health systems, institutional investors, and high net worth investors, and operators. NexCore's vertically integrated platform spans strategy, development, ownership, and operations. For more information, visit nexcoregroup.com.

ABOUT CLARION PARTNERS

Clarion Partners is a leading commercial real estate investment manager headquartered in New York, with a presence in major markets across the United States and Europe. The company manages approximately $72 billion in total assets on behalf of nearly 500 global institutional investors across roughly 1,350 properties. With more than 40 years of history focused exclusively on real estate, Clarion Partners offers strategies across the risk/return spectrum through both fund and separate account formats. Clarion Partners is an SEC-registered investment adviser, and a partly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. For more information, visit clarionpartners.com.

ABOUT EXPERIENCE SENIOR LIVING

Experience Senior Living is a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore and operates hospitality-driven senior living environments focused on resident wellness, connection, and quality of life. For more information, visit experiencesrliving.com.



For media inquiries contact: Carolyn Wilson | Carolyn.Wilson@nexcoregroup.com

SOURCE: NexCore Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/nexcore-group-and-clarion-partners-break-ground-on-the-gallery-richmond-beach-1173386