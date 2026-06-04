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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 20:50 Uhr
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D. Boral Capital's Gaurav Verma to Speak on Capital Markets and Valuation Trends at The SPAC Conference 2026

The leading investment bank is a Gold Sponsor of the event, taking place June 9-10 at the Westchester Country Club in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, announces Gaurav Verma, Co-Head of Investment Banking, will speak at The SPAC Conference 2026. The firm is also a Gold Sponsor of the event, which is taking place June 9-10 at the Westchester Country Club in New York.

D. Boral Capital currently ranks as the No. 1 SPAC IPO underwriter by SPAC IPOs priced and on file year-to-date, reflecting the firm's continued leadership and momentum in the SPAC market.

"The SPAC Conference brings together the most influential voices in SPAC and capital markets," said David W. Boral, Founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. "As the leading advisor and underwriter in the SPAC market, we are proud to contribute to the dialogue surrounding the future of growth financing and capital formation. Gaurav's deep experience and market insight will provide valuable perspectives for conference attendees."

Verma will participate in a panel discussion on June 10 from 4:40 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET titled, "Capital Markets, Valuation & PIPE Trends: The Shift to More Realistic Valuations." The session will examine the evolution of the SPAC market from the 2020-2021 boom period to today's more disciplined environment, with a focus on valuation methodologies, capital markets dynamics, and earnout structures.

The SPAC Conference 2026 will bring together investment bankers, investors, SPAC sponsors, and service providers for two days of insightful content, strategic networking, and valuable industry engagement. For more information on the SPAC Conference, visit the event's website.

About D. Boral Capital
D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Contact Us:
D. Boral Capital
590 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150
www.dboralcapital.com
info@dboralcapital.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capitals-gaurav-verma-to-speak-on-capital-markets-and-valua-1173478

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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