Tarvis Client Alan Shires Expands Presence Across Global Anime and Gaming Franchises Reaching Millions of Fans

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / As anime dubbing and video game localization continue bringing international productions to English-speaking audiences around the world, voice actor Alan Shires is building a growing body of work across some of the industry's most recognizable and widely distributed franchises.

Shires, represented by Tarvis, has contributed to projects spanning anime, mobile gaming, and interactive entertainment, helping bring characters to life for audiences across North America, Europe, and beyond.

Among his notable credits is the acclaimed anime series Moriarty the Patriot, which was adapted into English by Crunchyroll, a Sony-owned streaming platform. Shires was cast as a police officer in the series after being approached by producer Chris Sabat, one of the most recognizable figures in anime dubbing. In addition to his own performance, Shires assisted in identifying and recommending voice talent for the production.

"Moriarty the Patriot was a tremendous project to be part of," said Shires. "The opportunity to contribute both as a performer and by helping connect talented actors with the production made the experience especially meaningful."

The series, based on the popular manga of the same name, has attracted a global audience and remains a favorite among anime fans worldwide.

Shires has also become a recurring presence in the popular mobile game franchise An Elmwood Trail, developed by Techyonic. After being cast as Kevin, a central character in the game's second installment, he reprised the role when Episode 3 was released in 2025 and is expected to return again for the upcoming fourth chapter.

The franchise has developed a significant international following, surpassing millions of downloads across mobile platforms while earning strong user ratings from players around the world.

In recent years, Shires has further expanded his gaming portfolio through his work on Arknights: Endfield, the highly anticipated science-fiction role-playing game from Gryphline. Since its launch, the title has attracted substantial attention from gamers globally and continues to build a growing player community.

"The gaming and anime industries have become increasingly international," said Shires. "A project may originate in one country, be produced in another, and be enjoyed by audiences everywhere. Being able to contribute to stories that reach people across so many cultures is one of the most rewarding parts of the work."

Industry analysts have noted the continued growth of anime localization and English-language voice production as global audiences increasingly seek dubbed content and localized gaming experiences. This trend has created new opportunities for performers capable of working across international productions and connecting with diverse audiences.

"Alan's career reflects how entertainment has evolved into a truly global marketplace," said Karin Barth of Tarvis. "Whether it's anime, gaming, or other forms of storytelling, audiences increasingly expect authentic performances that help make these projects accessible to viewers and players around the world. Alan has built a reputation for delivering exactly that."

As the demand for English-language dubbing and localization continues to expand, Shires remains active across multiple projects in both gaming and animation, with additional work expected to be announced in the coming months.

About Alan Shires

Alan Shires is a British-born voice actor, actor, and entertainment professional based in the United States. His credits include Moriarty the Patriot, An Elmwood Trail, and Arknights: Endfield, along with commercial, film, television, and production work across the United Kingdom and United States.

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a talent management and public relations company representing voice actors, on-camera performers, and creative professionals across entertainment, media, and advertising. Through strategic publicity, career development, and industry outreach, Tarvis helps clients connect with audiences and opportunities worldwide.

Media Contact:

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

For more information, visit https://www.tarvis.com

SOURCE: Tarvis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tarvis-client-alan-shires-expands-presence-across-global-anime-a-1173294