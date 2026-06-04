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ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Tom Teicher: The Next 250 Years: A Public Dialogue on Constitutional Stewardship in Philadelphia

America 250 Civic Forum Will Explore Nonpartisan Dialogue on Trust, Civic Education, and Practical Reforms Set for June 5 with Constitutional Review Advocate Tom Teicher, Former Good Year C-Level Exec Mamatha Chamarthi and other National Thought Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / As the United States nears its 250th anniversary, America 250: The Constitutional Conversation will bring together civic leaders, legal thinkers, and public influencers for a focused, nonpartisan dialogue about how the Constitution should be stewarded for the next quarter-millennium. The free event, hosted by Constitutional Review Advocate Tom Teicher, will convene keynote remarks, a moderated panel, and audience-driven discussion on June 5 from 4:00-6:00 PM in Philadelphia at 4250 Wissahickon Avenue. Advance registration is required.

"The real question is not whether the Constitution should change," said event host Tom Teicher. "The question is whether we are willing to seriously examine where it still serves us well, where it falls short, and how a nation is meant to thoughtfully adapt over time."

America 250 is designed to move beyond partisan talking points and present practical approaches to constitutional stewardship, institutional trust, and civic education. Organizers intend the forum to inform local leaders, educators, policymakers, and engaged citizens seeking constructive, long-term solutions for democratic continuity.

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Tom Teicher: Constitutional Review Advocate and event host

  • Mamatha Chamarthi: C-level executive with Fortune 500 experience; perspective on institutional design, governance, and organizational stewardship

  • Maya Nazareth: GenZ leader and CEO of Alchemize Fightwear

With words of inspiration from:

  • Bill Mitchell: Political influencer and commentator, focusing on public engagement and media framing

  • Cheyenne Hunt: Executive Director, Gen Z for Change; perspective on youth civic participation and intergenerational priorities

The conversation will explore:

  • How to define and practice constitutional stewardship in a rapidly changing society

  • Rebuilding public trust and institutional legitimacy across diverse communities

  • Strengthening civic education to prepare citizens for participatory governance

  • Practical policy and procedural ideas, including the concept of periodic constitutional conventions or review mechanisms

  • Local and national pathways for translating dialogue into action

The event is free to attend; space is limited. Registration is available at: https://constitutionconvo.eventbrite.com/

Journalists seeking to attend, or interested in interview opportunities with speakers, should contact Janie Mackenzie at janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com.

ABOUT TOM TEICHER

Tom Teicher approaches Constitutional reform not as a politician or academic theorist, but as someone who has spent decades working within the systems that shape people's lives. His background in law, business, nonprofit leadership, housing, and prisoner re-entry services gave him firsthand experience with how institutions function in practice, where they succeed, and where they struggle to adapt over time. That experience ultimately led to a broader realization: enduring systems require more than preservation. They require a thoughtful way to evolve.

Tom's work has increasingly focused on questions surrounding governance, institutional trust, and long-term Constitutional stewardship. His proposal for a 28th Amendment reflects that perspective, offering a structured approach to periodic constitutional review designed to strengthen public trust, reduce uncertainty, and help the nation address future challenges more deliberately. At a time when many conversations about governance are driven by partisanship or short-term thinking, Tom's approach is grounded in something different: the belief that the Constitution should remain both enduring and capable of thoughtful renewal.

MEDIA CONTACT
Janie Mackenzie, Vice President Public Relations
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com
215.650.7501

SOURCE: Tom Teicher



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/the-next-250-years-a-public-dialogue-on-constitutional-stewardship-in-philadelphia-1173548

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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